Jim Henson's Vintage Frozen Food Commercial Featured An Early Muppet

Before finding fame on "Sesame Street," Jim Henson's Muppets were making commercials for a variety of food products. From coffee and milk, to bread and meats, early Muppets that you may not recognize were featured in late 1950s and early 1960s ads, adding a loveable, humorous flair to grocery items. One particularly endearing Henson puppet was named Onky, a blue, humanoid Muppet that promoted On-Cor Frozen Foods.

Onky was one of the first "live-hands" puppets Henson used, featuring glove-like hands for the puppeteer to insert their own hands into, instead of the hand and rod puppets Henson typically made. For instance, Cookie Monster, whose cookies aren't what you think (they're painted rice cakes), is a live-hand puppet. Onky's appearance was simple — a fuzzy, floppy body with short, flipper-like hands, a large nose, and a small, round patch of hair. His wide mouth and happy grin gave him the distinct, charming quality of Henson's Muppets.

Henson created Onky for a series of On-Cor commercials that aired in 1962. One commercial features Onky driving a shopping cart (complete with a steering wheel), pointing to a package of On-Cor beef and gravy while saying, "On-Cor, you'll want more. On-Cor frozen foods." In another simple, short ad, the Muppet pops out of the frozen foods section to give a shopper an On-Cor frozen meal, stating the same slogan. On-Cor is still around today, producing convenient, microwavable frozen chicken, beef, and pasta entrées. In Mashed's ranking of store-bought chicken burgers, On-Cor stood in the middle of the pack.