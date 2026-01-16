The Best Brewery In Your State, Hands Down

Beer has been part of American life for centuries. In the colonial era, most local breweries produced ales. However, the outlook on beer dramatically changed in the 20th century. The Prohibition years shuttered breweries nationwide and concentrated market power in the hands of a few large producers. After a few decades of a beer monopoly, beer enthusiasts and home brewers craved a bit more flavor, so they started brewing on their own. Jack McAuliffe's New Albion Brewing, founded in 1976, is widely considered the first craft brewery in the U.S., and it sparked what would become the American craft beer movement. This movement shaped the craft beer scene into the thousands of breweries we have across the country today, which offer everything from hazy IPAs, pilsners, barrel-aged stouts, and sours to creative twists on the classics, mixing flavors and ingredients to produce unique creations. That's why there are so many must-try craft beers for people who don't like IPAs.

When selecting the best breweries in each state, we considered the history and local traditions that shape the craft beer scene. We also considered national and international awards such as the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, as well as local and international publications and organizations, including Untappd, USA Today, CraftBeer, and more. Here are the best breweries in every U.S. state.