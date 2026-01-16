The Best Brewery In Your State, Hands Down
Beer has been part of American life for centuries. In the colonial era, most local breweries produced ales. However, the outlook on beer dramatically changed in the 20th century. The Prohibition years shuttered breweries nationwide and concentrated market power in the hands of a few large producers. After a few decades of a beer monopoly, beer enthusiasts and home brewers craved a bit more flavor, so they started brewing on their own. Jack McAuliffe's New Albion Brewing, founded in 1976, is widely considered the first craft brewery in the U.S., and it sparked what would become the American craft beer movement. This movement shaped the craft beer scene into the thousands of breweries we have across the country today, which offer everything from hazy IPAs, pilsners, barrel-aged stouts, and sours to creative twists on the classics, mixing flavors and ingredients to produce unique creations. That's why there are so many must-try craft beers for people who don't like IPAs.
When selecting the best breweries in each state, we considered the history and local traditions that shape the craft beer scene. We also considered national and international awards such as the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, as well as local and international publications and organizations, including Untappd, USA Today, CraftBeer, and more. Here are the best breweries in every U.S. state.
Alabama: Good People Brewing Co.
If you're in Birmingham, be sure to stop by Good People Brewing. This brewery has been recognized by Beer Advocate as one of the best in Alabama. Here, you can get beers such as Berry Fruity Milkshake, Good People Brown Ale, Strawberries and Cream Parfait IPA, the highly acclaimed Coffee Oatmeal Stout, and the Snake Handler Double IPA. You can also enjoy beers on tap or buy exclusive merchandise from the company. Make sure you try the Good People IPA, the signature beer of Alabama.
(205) 286-2337
114 14th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233
Alaska: Alaskan Brewing Co.
A local staple since 1986, Alaskan Brewing Co. is the most awarded craft brewery in the history of the Great American Beer Festival and has won numerous accolades at international competitions. You can find beers such as Icy Bay IPA, Husky IPA, Juneau Juice, Kölsch, as well as specialty and limited beers that change throughout the year, including smoked porter, Expedition West Coast-style IPA, and more.
Multiple locations
Arizona: Pinnacle Brewing Company
Pinnacle Brewing Company has won many awards over the years, including Brewery of the Year at the Arizona Craft Beer Awards. Located in Scottsdale, it offers highly acclaimed beers such as the Novo 11° Czech Dark Lager, which was named USA Beer of the Year at the USA Beer Ratings Competition.When you visit, you can also try beers like Scottsdale Staycation Hazy IPA, Pantera Mexican Dark Lager, Colonia Kölsch, and many more.
(480) 306-8942
15111 Hayden Rd, Suite 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Arkansas: Natural State Beer Company
Natural State Beer Company in Rogers maintains the German tradition of beer-making. This establishment has been awarded by the Great American Beer Festival for its Miabock and is highly acclaimed by locals. You can try a variety of beers on tap, including Greenway Light Lager, Baltic Porter, Schwarzbier (Black Lager), Vienna Lager, Dunkelweizen, and more.
(479) 202-9454
5214 W Village Pkwy, Suite 140, Rogers, AR 72758
California: Highland Park Brewery
In Los Angeles, you can find Highland Park Brewery. This establishment has received several accolades at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup. You can try a wide variety of beers, including lighter, hoppy, hazy, dark, sour, and more. The award-winning beers include Timbo Pils, Pillow DDH Hazy DIPA, Hello LA, Hand of Josh, and many more.
(213) 878-9017
1220 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Colorado: Westbound & Down Brewing
Westbound & Down Brewing has won many awards, including being named Brewery of the Year at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival, where it won multiple medals for its beers. Open since 2015, this establishment offers beers such as the Juice Caboose, Don't Hassle The 'Hef' wheat beer, Chicago Peaks Kolsch, Westbound Coffee Porter, New Light, and more. You can also enjoy anything from the food menu at any of its locations.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Two Roads Brewing Company
If you are looking for the best beers in Stratford, Two Roads Brewing Company has you covered. This brewery has received multiple World Beer Awards and Craft Beer Marketing Crushies for its beer label designs. You can try beers such as Two Juicy Hazy IPA, Cruise Control Lager, and No Limits Hefeweizen, as well as seasonal ones, including Holiday Ale Biere de Noel, Rocket 2 Ruin Imperial Cold IPA, and more.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Dewey Beer Company
Dewey Beer Company has been named Best Brewpub in the nation by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2024 and has won other accolades, including marketing awards for Best Can Label Design. The brewery offers a selection of unique beers, including The Lanternfish Cinema American IPA, Dewey Pale Ale, Strawberry Pretzel Salad Fruit Beer, Triple Machine, Taco Dealer, Caramel Delight, and more.
(302) 227-1182
2100 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Magnanimous Brewing
In Tampa, Magnanimous Brewing earned multiple medals at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship and has been featured in several publications. The establishment offers a wide selection of beers, including Juice Lord Almighty Triple IPA, Golden Rule Lager, Angry Chair Ba Rocky Road 2024 imperial Stout, Dragonaut Fruited Sour, and many more. You can also try award-winning beers, including Dead as Dreams and Diagonal Cut.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Monday Night Brewing
For the best beer in Georgia, head to Monday Night Brewing. This brewery has been named the second-best brewery in the country at the 2024 U.S. Open Beer Championship, and has won multiple medals at the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup. The menu includes beers such as Dr. Robot Berry Lemon Sour, Taco Tuesday Mexican-style Lager, Death Raptor Killer IPA, and more.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Maui Brewing Co.
Maui Brewing Co. has earned numerous accolades at the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup. This Hawaiian brewery offers regular craft beers such as Bikini Blonde Lager, Pau Hana Pilsner, and Sunshine Girl Golden Ale, as well as limited-edition beers including Land of Rainbows Sour, Mango Stickee Rice IPA, Double Overhead Double IPA, and more. This establishment has also been praised for its sustainability and community work.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Sockeye Grill & Brewery
In Boise, you can find Sockeye Grill & Brewery. This local staple has been open since 1996 and is the most awarded brewery in Idaho, with over 130 medals from competitions including the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, and more. Here, you can find regulars, such as Hazy IPA and American Lager, as well as seasonal beers like Honey Steam and Lime Lager, and some limited-edition beers.
(208) 322-5200
12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83713
Illinois: Revolution Brewing
For the best beer in Chicago, visit Revolution Brewing. According to its website, it's Illinois' largest independently-owned brewery. This establishment has also received many accolades at several competitions. It offers unique takes on beers, including Hero IPAs, Cold Time Lager, Freedom Sours made with different fruits, the Deep Wood series of barrel-aged beers, and some limited-edition offerings.
(773) 588-2267
3340 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Indiana: Sun King Brewery
Sun King Brewery has received awards from the U.S. Open Beer Championship, as well as the Indiana Brewers Cup for Brewery of the Year & Grand Champion, and more. At this brewery, you can try creative beers such as Salted Caramel Brownie Porter Ale, Java House Cold Brew Martini Stout, Orange Vanilla Cream Ale, as well as a hop variety pack and a Juicy Jungle Infused IPA pack.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Lua Brewing
Open since 2019, Lua Brewing is in Des Moines. This brewery has been named the number one Brewpub in the U.S. by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2025. It has also been ranked among the top 50 global breweries by Untappd. Here, you can try beers such as the continentals' IPAs, sours and seltzers, stouts and barleywines, as well as grab some options to go.
(515) 630-5311
1525 High St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Blind Tiger Brewery
Blind Tiger Brewery has won several national and international awards in competitions such as the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup. Open since 1995, it was the first brewery established in Topeka. This establishment offers beers by the glass, kegs, and to-go, including New Half Gal Growler, New Quart Squealer, and specialty beers.
(785) 267-2739
417 SW 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611
Kentucky: West Sixth Brewing
West Sixth Brewing offers the best beer in Kentucky. It received a medal at the World Beer Cup, and one of its members earned a finalist spot in the 2025 Rose Awards. The menu includes main beers such as Amber Ale or Juicy IPA, as well as seasonal offerings, Hop Static IPA rotator, limited and exclusive editions, boxes, bottles, and series inspired by different counties. Also try the West Sixth IPA, which is the best local craft beer in Kentucky.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Parish Brewing Co.
Parish Brewing Co. has won awards at the Great American Beer Festival and was named one of the South's Best Breweries by Southern Living. You can try the award-winning Ghost in the Machine Double IPA, as well as South Coast Amber Ale, Sips Pinot Noir Black Currant Berliner Weisse, Reve Coffee Stout, Strawberry Canebrake Wheat Ale, and many more.
(337) 330-8602
229 Jared Dr, Broussard, LA 70518
Maine: Allagash Brewing Company
Allagash Brewing Company has been open in Maine for over 30 years. Winning multiple awards at the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup, it is best known for its acclaimed Allagash White, the most award-winning wheat beer in the world. You can also try other great beers, such as Lager and North Sky Stout, as well as seasonal beers, including Clementine Kolsch, and limited releases, such as Chocolate Orange Porter.
Multiple locations
Maryland: Silver Branch Brewing Co.
For the best beer in Maryland, head to Silver Branch Brewing Company. This brewery has won several awards at the Great American Beer Festival and many other competitions. The menu includes beers such as Glass Castle Pilsener, Dr. Juicy India Pale Ale, Umlaut Love Kolsch, Oktoberfest Vienna-Style Lager, and more. Customers highly recommend trying the IPAs.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Tree House Brewing Company
While there are plenty of great breweries on the East Coast, Tree House Brewing Company ranks as a Massachusetts favorite brewery in several local polls, including Craft Beer & Brewing Readers' Choice and Boston.com. You can find a wide assortment of IPAs and stouts, such as January Haze (which features notes of peach, mango, and orange) and Moment of Mocha, as well as a Meander pilsner made with German malts.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Silver Harbor Brewing Company
Silver Harbor Brewing Company has won multiple awards at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and the Great American Beer Festival, and even played a role on a TV show. Once you try beers such as its Maple Grenade stout, Kumbaya Brown ale, Tourist Trap lager, and Psychedelic Pils imperial pilsner, you'll soon understand why.
(269) 281-7100
721 Pleasant St, St Joseph, MI 49085
Minnesota: Arbeiter Brewing Co.
Arbeiter Brewing Company is a Minneapolis brewery that aims to create an inclusive community. This establishment has previously won awards at the Great American Beer Festival and the Minnesota Brewers Cup. Here, you can try its award-winning Haha Pils beer, as well as the Tokki Korean rice lager, Life Was a Haze hazy IPA, and some seasonal and rotational beers, such as the Julebukk dark cherry imperial stout, Squishy Peaches wheat ale with peaches, and more.
(612) 438-2437
3038 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Mississippi: Southern Prohibition Brewing
Southern Prohibition Brewing has been open since 2013 and has established itself as the best brewery in Mississippi. It was included on USA TODAY's list of the Top 10 Brewpubs in the U.S. and received high praise from several publications. Its beer menu includes Suzy B wheated blonde ale, Crowd Control imperial IPA, Dogs Manipulating Time sour ale, with the latter featuring intriguing notes of hibiscus, pineapple, and lime.
(601) 602-4871
301 Mobile St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Missouri: Side Project Brewing
Side Project Brewing was ranked the #2 Brewer in the World by RateBeer in 2020 and won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival, among other accolades. This is thanks to a stellar beer lineup, featuring the likes of Hazel Ave., Bière du Nord, and its Peridot and Lazuli double dry-hopped American IPAs, plus more unique brews such as Parfait Grasshopper, a mix of an imperial stout with notes of Oreos, vanilla beans, and mint leaves.
Multiple locations
Montana: MAP Brewing Company
Open since 2015, MAP Brewing Company was named Large Brewery of the Year at the 2025 Montana Beer Awards and has received multiple awards at beer festivals and competitions. While its tap beers vary, its year-round brews include Strange Cattle IPA, Party! Mexican lager, and Midas Crush West Coast-style IPA. As for its wide selection of seasonal beers, keep an eye out for the likes of the Knock Out black IPA, 80 Chain oatmeal stout, and Doton Farm scotch ale.
(406) 587-4070
510 Manley Rd, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Corn Coast Brewing
If you're looking for the best brewery in Nebraska, Corn Coast Brewing has you covered. This brewery has won awards at competitions such as the Best in Beer Awards (where it was honored for its Share The Stoke pilsner) and the Great American Beer Festival. Some of its other award-winning offerings include the Sky Dog amber and Tiny Bomb American pilsner, with the Citra Soaker IPA and the Amplify Your Stoke pilsner also serving as highlights.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Great Basin Brewing Co.
Great Basin Brewing Co. is the most awarded brewery in Nevada. Open since 1993, it has received a long list of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, USA Beer Ratings, and Copa Cervezas de América, among others. Here, you can indulge in award-winning beers such as Wassail, Cerveza Chilebeso, Outlaw Milk Stout, and many more.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Schilling Beer Co.
Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton is a family-owned business that has been open since 2013. This brewery has been named one of America's Top 15 Small Regional Breweries and a Top 10 Best Lager Brewery by Craft Beer & Brewing readers, with its brewer also named Brewer of the Year at the 2025 Stars of the Industry awards. Enjoy beers such as a Silva wild ale, Old Mission pilsner, Geppetto milk stout, and Schlaumeier wheat beer.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Kane Brewing Company
Kane Brewing Company has received multiple awards and accolades from competitions such as the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival. Open since 2011, this brewery has earned its reputation with high-quality beers such as its Head High IPA, Tomorrow Is Already Here double barrel-aged imperial stout, Sneak Box pale ale, Parker Jersey Shore lager, and the Donut Shack apple cider donut IPA.
(732) 922-8600
1750 Bloomsbury Ave, Ocean Township, NJ 07712
New Mexico: Second Street Brewery
Second Street Brewery is a local staple that has served the community of Santa Fe since 1996. Since then, it has not only expanded but has also earned multiple accolades, including gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup. This brewery offers beers such as Kolsch, a German-style ale, the 2920 IPA with fruity and citrusy hops, and the Boneshaker Amber, which combines American and British hops. You can also find seasonal specialties and sour releases.
Multiple locations
New York: Grimm Artisanal Ales
If you're in Brooklyn, you should visit Grimm Artisanal Ales. This brewery has twice been named Brewery of the Year at the New York State Craft Beer Competition, where it has also won other medals. This establishment offers a wide array of beers, including the Light Cone pilsner, Wavetable IPA, Love Is Everywhere oatmeal porter, Pick Me Up imperial milk stout, Key Lime Pie Pop! pop-style sour, and more.
(718) 564-9767
990 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
North Carolina: Highland Brewing Company
Located in Asheville, Highland Brewing Company is the best brewery in North Carolina. Open since 1994, this local staple has been celebrated as a leader of Asheville's craft beer industry. When you visit, you can try the likes of Black Watch double chocolate milk stout, Cerveza Oscura, a Mexican-style dark lager, Highland Haze hazy IPA, and more. Once you've had a few sips, you'll understand why the brewery has won awards at the World Beer Cup.
(828) 299-3370
12 Old Charlotte Hwy #200, Asheville, NC 28803
North Dakota: Drekker Brewing Company
Opened in 2014, Drekker Brewing Company has won Best Beer at the Fargo Monthly Flavor Awards and topped a list of the region's top breweries. You can try innovative beers such as Blacklight Syndicate IPA, Broken Rudder red ale, Smooth Or Die milk stout, Fluff Stuff Blueberry sour, Super Mega lager, and more.
(701) 532-0506
1666 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Fat Head's Brewery
Fat Head's Brewery is one of Ohio's most-awarded breweries. It has won multiple honors at the Great American Beer Festival and has also won awards at the World Beer Cup. Some of its most award-winning beers are its Goggle Fogger hefeweizen and Battle Axe strong porter, but don't overlook the likes of its Yinzer lager, Crumble Berry cinnamon and vanilla honey blueberry ale.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: The Big Friendly
The Big Friendly has previously been named Brewery of the Year at the Great American Festival. Its must-try beers include Inner Flight pilsner, Sleepy Silver Door lager, Little Green Rosetta IPA, Strawberry Blossoms fruited sour, and Coconut Monster imperial stout. Although there are plenty of secrets that beer companies don't want you to know, it's no secret that The Big Friendly is a trustworthy and welcoming spot in Oklahoma City.
(405) 501-4242
1737 Spoke St, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Oregon: pFriem Family Brewers
You can find the family-owned pFriem Family Brewers in both Hood River and Milwaukie. This brewery has won multiple gold medals at the World Beer Cup, the Great American Beer Festival, the European Beer Star, and other major competitions. It was even named Best Brewery in the World in 2020. Here, you can indulge in beers such as a Belgian pilsner, Doppelbock (which carries notes of dark chocolate, caramel, and roasted nuts), the tropical-flavored Cosmic Guava West Coast IPA, and more.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Tröegs Independent Brewing
Tröegs Independent Brewing has offered the best beers in Hershey since 1997. Family-owned, this brewery was named USA TODAY's Best Brewery Tour in America for two consecutive years. It has also received a long list of awards at the Great American Beer Festival. Here, you can try award-winning beers such as DreamWeaver Wheat, a German-style Hefeweizen, and Troegenator Double Bock, which is a dark lager.
(717) 534-1297
200 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033
Rhode Island: Phantom Farms Brewing
Phantom Farms Brewing didn't open until 2024, but this brewery has already won many accolades at major competitions, including Hop Culture's Best New Breweries of 2025 and Best Historical Beer for its Lichtenhainer, Funkestrand, at the Untappd Community Awards. Popular brews include its Elegant Viking IPA, Glacier pilsner, Hypernova barleywine, and Ramble On brown ale.
(401) 642-2653
30 Martin St, Cumberland, RI 02864
South Carolina: Liability Brewing Co.
Liability Brewing Co. is an award-winning brewery in Greenville. Liability won a gold medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup, awards at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, and more. The establishment offers beers such as Carl von Cloudwitz IPA, Ultra Secret Enigma lager, and its heavily awarded Feral Garden Gnome, a Belgian blonde.
(864) 920-1599
109 W Stone Ave, Ste D, Greenville, SC 29609
South Dakota: Lost Cabin Beer Co
Lost Cabin Beer Co. has won several awards over the years, including gold medals at the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival. Here, you can enjoy beer at its taproom or beer garden. Its year-round lineup features Lord Grizzly and SoDank IPA, while seasonal offerings include Hobo Queen Red IPA, Electric Taco Truck, Whistlin' Kitty Chaser, and more.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Xül Beer Co.
If you're in Tennessee and craving a great beer, head to Xül Beer Company. This brewery has won medals at the World Beer Cup and also won Best Beer Label in USA Today's 10BEST poll. At this establishment, you can try beers such as Paper Crowns (its flagship IPA) and Tiny Umbrellas (a tropical sour), as well as beer series that include Mixtape (a line of fruited sours).
Multiple locations
Texas: Pinthouse Brewing
Open since 2012, Pinthouse Brewing is a Texas staple. This brewery has earned multiple medals at the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup. You can find award-winning beers on tap, including Fleeting Shadows, as well as Burro's Breakfast Mexican-style lager, Scorpion Disco West Coast IPA, Old Beluga Amber ale, The Admiral imperial stout, Magical Pils dry-hopped pilsner, and more.
Multiple locations
Utah: Uinta Brewing Co.
Uinta Brewing Co. was the first craft brewery in Salt Lake City to distribute beers. It has won several awards at the Brussels Beer Challenge. It has also won awards at the European Beer Star and the World Beer Cup. Clear Daze juicy IPA, Cutthroat pale ale, Lime Pilsner, and Was Angeles premium American lager are just some of the many beers in its lineup.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Hill Farmstead Brewery
Located in Greensboro Bend, Hill Farmstead Brewery has been named the Best Brewery in the World by RateBeer on several occasions. You can find a unique and wide array of beers divided into different categories: ancestral, philosophical, single-hop, singular, collaborations, and grassroots brewing. You can find almost anything, including Farmstead ales, pilsners, IPAs, and more. If you're interested in the types of beer and what makes them different, this is the place to go.
(802) 533-7450
403 Hill Rd, Greensboro Bend, VT 05842
Virginia: St. George Brewing Co
In Hampton, St. George Brewing Company has received many awards, including multiple gold medals at the Virginia Craft Beer Cup, the U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, and the Veer Magazine Golden Tap Awards. Open since 1998, the brewery offers 20 beers on tap, including English IPA, Golden Ale, Honey Meade Lager, and Nut Brown Ale, plus several seasonal brews.
(757) 865-7781
204 Challenger Way, Hampton, VA 23666
Washington: Stoup Brewing
Stoup Brewing is a family-owned business that has served the best beer in Washington since 2013. This brewery has earned multiple accolades, including Large Brewery of the Year at the 2025 Washington Beer Awards, and has also been praised for its creative brewing. This place blends science with brewing, and you can even find a "Beeriodic Table" that highlights the different types of beer it offers — such as barrel-aged, pilsner, IPA, and stout — to help you pick your drink of choice.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Big Timber Brewing
If you want to visit the best brewery in West Virginia, go to Big Timber Brewing. Open since 2014, this establishment has won multiple medals at the World Beer Cup and has also received accolades at the Cabin Fever Craft Beer Festival and the Can Can Awards. Its beers include Logger Lager Pils, Wild & Wonderful West Virginia Wet Hop, and the award-winning chocolate and coffee Porter.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: New Glarus Brewing Company
New Glarus Brewing Company is a local staple that has brewed beer since 1993. It has earned awards at the World Beer Cup, the Great American Beer Festival, and the Brussels Beer Challenge. This brewery offers several year-round beers, such as Spotted Cow, Moon Man Pale Ale, and Raspberry Tart, as well as seasonal beers, like its Coffee Stout and Bubbler Hefeweiss.
(608) 527-5850
218 Hoesly Dr, New Glarus, WI 53574
Wyoming: Melvin Brewing
Melvin Brewing is located in Alpine. Open since 2010, this brewery has revolutionized the brewing scene with a modern approach. It has won multiple awards at the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, the US Open Beer Championship, and many others. This is all thanks to beers such as its Melvin IPA, Back in da Haze hazy IPA, and Heyzeus Mexican-style lager.
(307) 654-0427
624 Co Rd 101, Alpine, WY 83128
Methodology
Luckily, you can find great craft beer anywhere in the U.S. Whether you prefer a West Coast IPA or a classic lager, there are numerous breweries sprinkled throughout the country. We sourced information from Google reviews, local blogs, and community Reddit threads to compile this list. We also looked at those with awards from local and international competitions, such as the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival.
Every selection on this list is highly regarded as a standout in its state. Whether you're a craft beer newbie or a seasoned expert, these are the best breweries in the U.S.