This Florida Food Truck From Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Is Reviving A Bygone Era

A thriving delicatessen scene isn't exactly what Orlando, Florida, is known for; Mickey Mouse, for sure, and perhaps great golf courses, but not many visitors specifically travel there for corned beef on rye. At least, not until The Pastrami Project was featured on Food Network's hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" (DDD). The Pastrami Project is a food truck that sets up and serves at only one location in the bustling city (versus setting up shop in different parts of town), making it a little easier for customers and fans to stop by for lunch. On the company website, owner George Markward explains, "The Pastrami Project is a food truck whose goal is to deliver the taste of a bygone era to Central Florida."

The Pastrami Project serves up the kind of traditional Jewish deli fare you'd find in New York City. There are sandwiches piled high with pastrami, corned beef, smoked turkey, and tuna salad. Lox is layered on top of bagels spread with cream cheese, onion, and capers; there are freshly fried latkes, meats sold by the pound, plus plenty of Dr. Brown's sodas. What makes the menu even better is that all the food is made in-house, including the cured meats, soft rye bread, and various sauces and dressings. In a world where it's easy to buy pre-made and pre-packaged ingredients, especially when you're trying to meet high demand, Markward believes in the value of slow food, knowing that care and quality make a difference and keep customers coming back.