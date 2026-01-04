The 12 Best Restaurants In Florida Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

It's official: Guy Fieri loves Florida. Not only does he have his own signature restaurants sprinkled across the Sunshine State, he reportedly even owns a couple homes in Florida. Why? There's a simple explanation: the grub — and not just the food at Disney World. In fact, Fieri has visited over 100 different Florida restaurants, resulting in some of the best "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" episodes ever. From donuts to empanadas to gator bites, Fieri has seemingly scoured every beach, swamp, and amusement park in the state, leaving no stone unturned in his quest to find the tastiest meals in the land.

Given the wide range of restaurants Fieri has experienced in Florida over the past two decades, it's safe to say that not every meal is equal. And even some of the best meals he's ever shared with fans are no longer available, as many of the locations featured on the show have sadly closed over the years.

So what are the best restaurants in Florida featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"? Which of these iconic locations are just waiting for you to belly up to the bar with an adventurous appetite? Set down your mouse ears and pick up your fork, because it's time to head to Flavortown, Florida-style.