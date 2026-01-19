Prior to joining the Lactalis family of products, Cracker Barrel cheese built its name for more than six decades in the U.S. The company was established in 1954 under the umbrella of global food giant Kraft Foods Group, which merged with H.J. Heinz in 2015 to become The Kraft Heinz Company. Cracker Barrel cheese claims it was named after the cracker barrels featured at general stores in the mid-19th century. Like the modern water cooler, people would gather around these open-topped barrels, which were often filled with soda crackers, to catch up and tell stories.

During this era, Cracker Barrel cheese grew from simple beginnings to a distinguished, artisanal cheese among The Kraft Heinz family. A timeline on the website shows it originally came in a wedge shape with aluminum packaging in the 1950s and '60s. Advertisements of that era show the cheese came in "extra sharp" or "mellow" flavors and paired nicely with pie. In the 1970s the company developed a cheese spread as well as the rectangular and square blocks we know today. Advertisements from the 1980s showed the cheese growing to elevated status among consumers, placing it next to a glass of wine with text that read: "The cheddar others would like to be when they grow up," via the Cracker Barrel website. Through time and acquisition, the company says it has maintained its original proprietary recipes and processes.