7 Highest And 6 Lowest Quality Cheese Brands

You may know Land O Lakes for its butter and margarine products, but you may not know it for its cheeses. Considering the quality of these cheeses, though, that might be a good thing. No harm, no foul if you pick up a few packages on sale — they're perfectly edible and show nothing on the label that would compromise your health (other than the saturated fat and sodium content, which are always factors to watch carefully). But if your search for quality cheese leads you Lake-side, you might want to find another path to follow.

At first glance, everything appears to be hunky-dory with Land O Lakes' cheese line. The colors are natural, the labels are well-designed, and the name comes with a pedigree that shoppers readily recognize. But peel back the top layer and you'll find that these items are described as "cheese products" rather than full-fledged cheese.

For example, the ingredients in the company's White Deli American look innocuous enough, and there's nothing too alarming about the additives. But the concentration of additional ingredients that results in increased processing reduces the direct nature of the cheese, which results in this particular labeling. While not necessarily an extensively processed cheese (as opposed to a "real" cheese), this item is still of lesser quality than a cheese that sticks to the rules. It seems as though achieving high-quality cheese should be easier than Land O Lakes makes it.