Anthony Bourdain's Number One Essential Ingredient For Great Cooking

In the arena of celebrity chefs, although he probably hated the title, Anthony Bourdain was one of the most beloved — a lot of which had to do with his cool factor. After years of struggling in the day-to-day restaurant life, Bourdain broke onto the scene with his tell-all book, "Kitchen Confidential," telling the real behind-the-scenes stories of the back-of-house service industry. He was a guy you might want to have a cold beer with. He was an explorer, a questioner, and a bon vivant, as much as a chef. That said, he did always come through with some solid advice. His essential ingredient for great home cooking is another thing from "Kitchen Confidential" that still holds up.

In a quote from "Kitchen Confidential" (via Goodreads), Anthony Bourdain compels us to make a good homemade stock and illustrates its importance. "Stock. Stock is the backbone of good cooking. You need it and you don't have it. I have the luxury of 30-quart stockpots, a willing prep crew, readily available bones, and plenty of refrigeration space. Does this mean you should subject your guests to a sauce made from nasty commercial bases or salty canned broth? Make stock already! It's easy!" In the book, Bourdain says all you have to do is roast some bones and vegetables, simmer them in water on the stove, then reduce it until it's full of bold flavor. It lasts a long time in the freezer, and the more you reduce it, the more flavor it has.