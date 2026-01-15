Review: Progresso's Soup Drops Hard Candy Are An Unusual, Unsettling Experience

If it seems like everyone has the sniffles, well, they probably do. It's officially sick season, which means it's also soup season. To help soothe what ails you, Progresso is offering three of its most popular flavors in a style that may only speak to the most hardcore soup lovers. For a limited time, you can skip the slurping and suck on your soup instead with Progresso Soup Drops.

These lozenge-style drops come in three flavors: chicken noodle, tomato basil, and beef pot roast. Not only do the Soup Drops promise to deliver the taste of your favorite soups in hard candy form, but Progresso also claims that the drops warm the mouth, bringing every mouthful closer to the sensation of a bowl of Progresso soup. Taste is one thing, but bringing the temperature of soup to a poppable drop is quite the claim.

To see if Progresso delivers on these lofty expectations, I performed a taste test. Read on to find out if Progresso's Soup Drops are a deliciously clever innovation or a gimmick that's best left on the shelf.