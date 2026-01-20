The Best Store-Bought Spiral Ham, Hands Down

A nice hunk of ham is always a welcome guest to a holiday dinner, whether it's your Christmas feast centerpiece or alongside a Thanksgiving turkey (or even, dare we say, replacing it). In the United States, there are plenty of options for the prospective purveyor of pork, but out of all cuts and preparations of ham, the simplest to use is spiral cut. These beauties come precooked and prepared in a certain way so that one simple cut will have perfect, even slices falling right off the bone. If you're already grabbing your keys to run to the nearest grocery store and pick up some spiral cut ham, your best bet is picking one up from Aldi.

We analyzed the most-loved legs of hams across all major supermarkets and found a lot of top contenders. The Appleton Farms Spiral Sliced Ham, a seasonal favorite at Aldi, stands out above the rest for its reasonable price. It clocks in at less than $4 per pound, compared to $6.50 at Trader Joe's, all while not compromising on quality or flavor. In fact, some say the recipe has even improved in price and texture over the past few years, making an already great bargain a no-brainer.