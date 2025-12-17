These Are The Best Grocery Store Chains For Spiral Ham, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You know it's going to be a special dinner when a spiral ham makes it to the table as a centerpiece. Whether it's a holiday, a special occasion, or just any regular old day where you're looking forward to some leftovers (and perhaps whipping up a delicious navy bean and ham soup in the Instant Pot), a spiral ham is a great option for an easy and impressive protein that's great for using in a variety of ways. Add ingredients like breadcrumbs or preserves to take that ham to the next level, or simply thin-slice it for some outstanding sandwiches, and it's a total win.

Not all spiral hams are created equal, though, and it's only going to end in disappointment if you get one that's tough, dry, or overly fatty. No one wants that, especially since you're investing a significant amount of time and money into it. So, we wanted to know which stores were the most reliable when it comes to selling really tasty spiral hams.

Since consistency is key, we wanted to see what customers had to say about the hams they purchased from various grocery chains and which ones were receiving the most rave reviews. In addition to chain ratings, we also headed to social media to see what hams customers recommend most to others, and which are lauded for freshness, quality, affordability, and taste. Here's where you might want to shop when picking up your next spiral ham.