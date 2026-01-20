Is It Really Illegal To Eat A Burger On Sundays In This Minnesota Town?

Since the internet went mainstream, there have been listicles containing dubious factual accuracy, with weird food laws in the U.S. among the many topics of public fascination. Not every unusual legislative claim you may stumble upon online is false. In California, it really is against the law to eat a frog that has participated in a frog jumping contest, and an obscure city ordinance means it's technically illegal to eat chicken with a fork in Gainesville, Georgia. One persistent online rumor is that it's illegal to eat hamburgers on a Sunday in St. Cloud, Minnesota. We can confirm this is categorically false.

Where does this myth come from? It boils down to something called blue laws. Sometimes called Sabbath laws, these are outdated laws from colonial America meant to reinforce Christian values. Sundays are meant for worship and rest in many Christian denominations, so indulging in a warm, juicy hamburger or working at an establishment that sells them may have once been viewed as an ungodly maneuver.

Blue laws are no longer in place in most states as they're either unenforceable or questionably constitutional. That said, it's wise to be wary. There are still some remnants of blue laws in state code. For instance, in Minnesota, the hours you can legally purchase alcohol for private consumption on Sundays are restricted to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rest assured, though, there's nothing in St. Cloud's municipal code regarding hamburgers. So, enjoy Minnesota's favorite burger, the Juicy Lucy, on a Sunday without risk of arrest.