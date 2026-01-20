Where To Find The Best Philly Cheesesteak In The US According To Alton Brown (It's Not Philadelphia)

Certain foods and drinks are so completely connected to their place of origin that we don't even realize it. Some people may not know that the "Champagne" variety of sparkling wine or "Buffalo" sauce for chicken wings are actual places on a map. Other foods, like Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches, are so common in their home city that they're referred to solely by their primary ingredient. In Chicago, you go out for "a beef" or "beefs." Similarly, a Philly cheesesteak is called a "cheesesteak" or just a "steak" in the City of Brotherly Love, but the sandwiches haven't so overshadowed their hometown that outsiders forget where they're from. Celebrity chef Alton Brown, however, isn't respecting the cheesesteak pedigree, claiming that the best Philly cheesesteak in the U.S. isn't in Philadelphia at all. It's in Georgia.

In a post on Instagram, Brown claimed that Fred's Meat & Bread in Atlanta is the top dog of the sautéed steak, onion, and cheese sandwich game, stating, "I'm so sorry Philadelphia, but the best cheesesteak is now in Atlanta." The photo says it all — super moist, thin steak mixed and chopped perfectly with gooey cheese on a wonderfully chewy-looking hoagie roll. While it may seem like an abomination for someone from Philadelphia, if you've not yet tried a Fred's Philly cheesesteak, Brown's favorite is quite possibly the best you can get your hands on.