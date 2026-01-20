Why Aldi's Version Of This Popular Soup Is A Total Miss, According To Reddit
Few things in this world are as sacred as a warm bowl of soup, so when you get it wrong, prepare for some pretty harsh words coming your way. While there's a lot to love about Aldi and its selection of low-cost groceries, the broccoli cheddar soup by Aldi private label Specially Selected has been on the receiving end of unkind reviews on Reddit because of how badly it misses on both flavor and texture.
When made right, broccoli cheddar soup is one of the very best comfort foods you can get. It's warm, creamy, and indulgent because of all the cheese that goes into it, but the broccoli also adds a burst of freshness to the palate. Sadly, Aldi's Specially Selected Slow-Cooked Broccoli Cheddar Soup, according to Redditors, has none of the cheesy flavor that makes the dish so comforting. One user described it as tasting of plastic with a hint of dish water, while another said it had no flavor at all. Several reviewers agreed the tiny bits of broccoli felt straw-like and stringy, while others found it so bad they couldn't bring themselves to finish a cup. Based on these reviews, it definitely earned its spot among the worst soups to buy at Aldi, so avoid it at all costs.
You can actually get better broccoli cheddar soup at Aldi
As bad as Specially Selected's take on broccoli cheddar soup might be, there are a couple of actually good alternatives on Aldi's shelves. Some locations sell Panera Bread's pre-made Broccoli Cheddar Soup, which is the standard a lot of folks hold the dish to. It's been called Panera's best soup by over a third of diners surveyed by Mashed, and has inspired a number of copycat recipes (including one of our own). A ten-ounce serving of the soup is available on Aldi's website for $3.55, so prices at your location should hover around that range.
The Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix by Chef's Cupboard is another great option, if you're open to powdered mixes. Reddit users have compared it favorably to Panera's soup, and enjoy how thick and creamy it gets when made properly. Users also enthusiastically share ways to make it even more satisfying, such as tossing in fresh broccoli as it cooks, serving it with crusty bread, and mixing in more cheddar and milk for extra creaminess. A single packet of the mix makes up to eight servings for just $3.59, making it a pretty good deal for families.
If you really want top-tier broccoli cheddar soup, however, your best option is to buy the ingredients at Aldi and make it yourself. Our easy broccoli cheddar soup recipe is a fantastic starting point for homemade soup, and following a few chef-approved tips from this guide will help you make it restaurant-worthy.