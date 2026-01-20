Why Aldi's Version Of This Popular Soup Is A Total Miss, According To Reddit

Few things in this world are as sacred as a warm bowl of soup, so when you get it wrong, prepare for some pretty harsh words coming your way. While there's a lot to love about Aldi and its selection of low-cost groceries, the broccoli cheddar soup by Aldi private label Specially Selected has been on the receiving end of unkind reviews on Reddit because of how badly it misses on both flavor and texture.

When made right, broccoli cheddar soup is one of the very best comfort foods you can get. It's warm, creamy, and indulgent because of all the cheese that goes into it, but the broccoli also adds a burst of freshness to the palate. Sadly, Aldi's Specially Selected Slow-Cooked Broccoli Cheddar Soup, according to Redditors, has none of the cheesy flavor that makes the dish so comforting. One user described it as tasting of plastic with a hint of dish water, while another said it had no flavor at all. Several reviewers agreed the tiny bits of broccoli felt straw-like and stringy, while others found it so bad they couldn't bring themselves to finish a cup. Based on these reviews, it definitely earned its spot among the worst soups to buy at Aldi, so avoid it at all costs.