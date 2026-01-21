Why One Aldi Dip Totally Flopped In Our Taste Test

For the seasoned snacker, Aldi is a veritable paradise. There are a ton of hidden gems at the low-cost supermarket, including award-winning items like Savoritz' Parmesan Cheese Crisps, Kirkwood's Crispy Chicken Nuggets, and Clancy's Sea Salt Pita Chips. Even better, there are literally dozens of different dips to enjoy them with, giving you an endless number of combinations to experiment with. There is, however, one dip in particular that you're probably better off avoiding on your next snacking spree.

In Mashed's taste test of 14 different Aldi dips, Park Street Deli's Truffle Dip was the worst by far. On paper, it looks like a good time: the dip is a blend of cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan cheese, and truffle oil, with lemon juice, garlic, and black pepper for balance. At just around $3 for a seven-ounce tub, it's also a really cheap way to add a layer of luxury to your snacks, with the truffle oil adding earthy complexity to the mix.

Unfortunately, there's such a thing as being too earthy, and the Aldi truffle dip was the definition of it. Our taste tester found the truffle element "excessively mushroomy", taking away any comfort and coziness you might be looking for in a dip's flavor profile. Those who want their snacks on the extreme end of flavor might still appreciate it, but it'll probably be on the back end of most people's dip rotation.