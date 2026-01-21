The Grab & Go Snack Donna Kelce Says Jason & Travis Enjoyed Growing Up

Certain roles in life come with unique badges of honor, and there's one that stands out above the rest when it comes to developing thick skin: raising little boys. Most parents of boys would agree it's a full-time job keeping them out of trouble, content, and fed. The latter can be the trickiest, as little boys are known for their picky taste preferences and huge appetites. The Kelce family is no exception to this rule. It's been noted that, growing up, Travis Kelce had aversions to some of the most popular Thanksgiving food staples, which drove his dad, Ed Kelce, crazy. Luckily, his mother, Donna Kelce, had a trick up her sleeve. In an interview with Delish, Donna recalled a snack that Jason and Travis loved that she could throw together quickly with just two simple ingredients: crescent rolls and meat.

Donna Kelce didn't elaborate too much on what she favored for the latter ingredient. However, she's said on previous occasions that Jason and Travis' childhood diets featured lots of chicken and pork. She once told the Associated Press, "the refrigerator was always packed, but it didn't last more than a day or so," joking that whole chickens would disappear within 24 hours.