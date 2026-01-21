The Grab & Go Snack Donna Kelce Says Jason & Travis Enjoyed Growing Up
Certain roles in life come with unique badges of honor, and there's one that stands out above the rest when it comes to developing thick skin: raising little boys. Most parents of boys would agree it's a full-time job keeping them out of trouble, content, and fed. The latter can be the trickiest, as little boys are known for their picky taste preferences and huge appetites. The Kelce family is no exception to this rule. It's been noted that, growing up, Travis Kelce had aversions to some of the most popular Thanksgiving food staples, which drove his dad, Ed Kelce, crazy. Luckily, his mother, Donna Kelce, had a trick up her sleeve. In an interview with Delish, Donna recalled a snack that Jason and Travis loved that she could throw together quickly with just two simple ingredients: crescent rolls and meat.
Donna Kelce didn't elaborate too much on what she favored for the latter ingredient. However, she's said on previous occasions that Jason and Travis' childhood diets featured lots of chicken and pork. She once told the Associated Press, "the refrigerator was always packed, but it didn't last more than a day or so," joking that whole chickens would disappear within 24 hours.
The blissful versatility of the crescent roll and meat combo
The Kelce family's crescent roll and meat combination offers some great flexibility. According to Pillsbury's website, the crescent rolls themselves come in more than a dozen shapes and sizes. They can be paired with any meat (or any meat and cheese mashup), and they do not discriminate breakfast, lunch, or dinner, which is likely why the Pillsbury website features three pages dedicated to crescent roll sandwich recipes.
For families in a breakfast mood, there's the classic bacon, egg, and cheese stuffed into a roll. For lunch, there's a tuna salad crescent and a chicken salad with Greek yogurt. The rolls can be cut into smaller pieces to make finger sandwiches or tea squares. They can be shaped into cups and filled with cheese, taco meat or sloppy joes. There are even ideas that feature sauerkraut (like the crescent roll Reuben) and fish stuffed inside — for those and who may be feeling extra adventurous. And for larger family gatherings (perhaps to watch the Kelce brothers for an afternoon of football), we recommend this cheeseburger crescent roll as the perfect shareable appetizer. Straying from the Kelce matriarch's signature crescent roll and meat combo for just a moment, let's not forget the world of easy, crowd-pleasing desserts that opens up when we consider pairing crescent rolls with nuts, fruit, and pie filling. The possibilities are perhaps limitless!