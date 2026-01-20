15 Throwback Food Trends That Defined The '80s

The 1980s are known as a time when everything was innovative and bold: the hair, the clothes, and even the food. Colorful packaging screamed from grocery store shelves, unique flavors captured kids and adults alike, and pop culture icons found their way onto cereal boxes. There were sugary snacks as far as the eye can see, often in dazzling neon colors.

But the food trends of the '80s weren't just defined by the bigger, brighter style of the time. With more mothers entering the workforce, there was a greater emphasis on convenience in the kitchen. Pre-packaged foods made throwing together school lunches easier, while microwavable meals meant that kids could heat up their own after-school snack. And, of course, the now-infamous TV dinners once seemed like a nutritious and fast meal for the family.

At the same time, fad diets were gripping a lot of American households. The result was a decade full of clashes. While some families filled up their kitchens with sugary breakfast cereals and microwave TV dinners, others turned to diet drinks and juicers. Looking back, many of these trends seem impossible to imagine today, but others still spark instant nostalgia. Ready to hit rewind and take a trip down memory lane? Let's break down the most radical food trends of the '80s.