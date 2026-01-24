Anthony Bourdain's 3 Food Capitals Every Foodie Should Know

Anthony Bourdain is a beloved figure of food culture for many people around the world. His incessant traveling and unapologetic opinions, yet remarkably likable personality, cemented him as one of the most important voices in the modern history of culinary pop culture. He was not one to shy away from flavor, history, or the daily realities of people living in the places he visited, no matter how intense or difficult they might be for some to understand. If one were to seek his advice on the top food capitals of the world, what would Bourdain say? According to a 2011 interview with National Geographic, the Asian cities of Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo top his list "for sheer variety and for ingredients and culture."

Singapore is an island nation-state situated in Southeast Asia, with a multicultural society composed largely of Chinese, Malay, and Indian communities. This is reflected in the diversity of its cuisine, with popular dishes like steamed chicken rice, laksa, and fish head curry available at hawker centers (what locals call open-air food courts). Hong Kong, also an island state, is off the southern coast of China. The population is mostly Chinese, and the cuisine is rooted in Cantonese styles, with distinct influences from British rule. Cross-cultural offerings of milk tea and fluffy Hong Kong-style egg sandwiches are available in a typical "cha chaan teng" (the local name for cafes).

Tokyo, a city that Bourdain once said he could eat in forever, needs little introduction. Japanese food is deservedly famous and regularly tops lists of the best cuisines in the world. From bustling late-night eateries (known as "izakaya") to the 10-seat sushi bar that left Bourdain speechless, Tokyo has something for every budget and appetite, no matter the time of day.