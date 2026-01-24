The Shady Things Alleged About Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Supplier

Like many other offerings at Costco, the warehouse retailer's rotisserie chicken has developed a cult following among shoppers. The store's coveted chicken is what's known as a loss leader in the retail industry, meaning it's intentionally sold below cost in an effort to get customers into the store, where they'll hopefully buy more expensive items. Costco is able to maintain these rock bottom rotisserie chicken prices through a strategy called vertical integration, which in this case means that the store controls every aspect of its chicken production. Costco does this through the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont, Nebraska, which officially opened in 2019 and reportedly cost $450 million to develop.

Costco has been open about its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The store has also been vocal about the importance of good animal welfare and the use of humane practices in its facilities. These claims have been contradicted by reports of issues at Lincoln Premium Poultry, issues that affect Costco shoppers, community members, and the chickens being processed. The plant has been plagued by salmonella outbreaks since opening in 2019, while people living in and around Fremont, Nebraska have complained about water contamination and foul odors. There are also reports of animal cruelty, and some claim that poor conditions directly link to the frequent bouts of salmonella. While affordability is vital to consumers, especially in these financially turbulent times, it can't come at the expense of safety, sanitation, and animal welfare.