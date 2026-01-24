The Shady Bartender Move That's Actually Illegal

The world of bartending can feel like a freewheeling, anything-goes one. Bartenders serve a variety of intoxicating options while relying financially on tips from satisfied (or inebriated) customers. The reality is, there are common and critical rules that shape the industry nearly everywhere you go. Among them is a law that prohibits a sometimes-nefarious, hard-to-detect bartending practice known as "marrying" bottles.

In the simplest terms, marrying occurs anytime anything external is poured into a liquor bottle used for making drinks for the public in a bar or restaurant. This can occur in a variety of forms. The most innocuous (yet still prohibited) version occurs when multiple open bottles of the same spirit are combined for space-saving or other reasons. Even this relatively innocent version of the practice is illegal under federal law and in all jurisdictions around the country. The reason for this legislation is to prevent the spread of potential contaminants and maintain an accurate account of what's in each bottle, should a recall or other public safety issue occur.

Other forms of marrying can be done with an eye toward defrauding unsuspecting patrons who are simply trying to enjoy a martini, or any other classic cocktail. Watering down liquor in its original bottle or refilling an empty bottle of one brand with an alternative (typically cheaper) spirit that's similar in appearance is also considered marrying, and it's another main motivator for upholding the illegality of this shady bartender move.