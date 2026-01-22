8 Rules Anthony Bourdain Lived By When Dining Out

Anthony Bourdain was always in favor of restaurant staff, as he counted himself among their numbers and had great respect for the industry. Most diners may overlook their waitstaff, but Bourdain knew that those who are the face of the food are a wealth of information. As a former server, I can attest that the waitstaff are a valuable resource for those interested in the food a restaurant offers.

Most restaurant-goers don't take full advantage of the knowledge servers possess, and it's one of the biggest mistakes you can make while eating at a restaurant. This knowledge is not really that hard to access, either. In fact, you don't even necessarily need to ask your server if a dish is good. In his book "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain explained that just paying attention to your server's reaction when you order can be telling. "Look at your waiter's face. He knows," wrote the esteemed foodie.

Even if a server can't outwardly say a dish is bad without fear of reprimand, a scrunched nose or raised eyebrow could be a hint you're making a mistake when ordering. Their distaste could be a personal preference, but it's important to remember your server is usually privy to how dishes are stored and prepared as well. Extra pro tip: If the staff don't eat the food at their own restaurant, you shouldn't either.