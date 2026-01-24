Who Actually Makes Walmart's Great Value Butter?

We've taken deep dives into the big names hiding behind Walmart Great Value products, because curious shoppers want to know. We've determined where Walmart's house frozen chicken comes from (Tyson), and the company behind its ice cream (Wells Enterprises). But what about the butter? While it's a kitchen staple (and choosing the right butter matters, according to Martha Stewart), the origins of Walmart's Great Value butter are tougher to nail down. However, after a thorough investigation, there is one corporate giants we suspect might be linked: Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Evidence linking Great Value butter to Land O'Lakes pops up frequently across social media. TikTok user @rachaelishere shared a video of herself opening a Land O'Lakes butter box and pulling out Great Value butter sticks. The box was apparently sealed (the breaking of the adhesive can be heard in the video). Over on Facebook, a user named Susan Penna posted a photo to the group "Cake Recipes 101" featuring a Land O'Lakes box with Great Value butter sticks in front of it. The text reads, "Imagine my surprise when I opened the Land O'Lakes butter box and found the Walmart brand butter inside!" Commenters pointed out that the color of the Land O'Lakes and Great Value butter sticks appeared to be different when placed side by side, at least while in their respective wrappers.