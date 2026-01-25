Why Costco's Food Court Pizza Tastes So Different From The Kirkland Frozen Version

Even if you can't execute the Costco food court's perfectly streamlined pizza-making process at home, you can still try elevating Kirkland (or any other brand's) frozen pizza by topping it with fresh ingredients. Fresh toppings, a cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, and aged Parmesan (inspired by the Costco food court pizza), and a hit of fresh herbs can all help in getting that frozen pizza to start resembling its food court counterpart.

One Costco customer attempting to elevate frozen pizza to food court pizza posted a possible solution to the aforementioned oven dilemma: "Can I buy it, ask the food court to run it through the oven, and then pick it up on the way out?" While such a request will likely be turned down, there are ways to get the best of both worlds and enjoy food court pizza at home. A Reddit post reveals that takeaway pizza from the food court retains its texture better when it's not sliced. So, the next time you're at Costco, buy an entire food court pie uncut and give it a quick bake in your home oven to replenish the heat lost on the way.

Food court pizza also freezes well, so don't be intimidated by its humongous dimensions. Simply cut out what's needed and store the rest in freezer-safe containers. This way, you've got the anytime availability of a frozen pizza with the deliciousness of Costco food court pizza. Per USDA guidelines, frozen foods can keep (almost) indefinitely without spoilage and only really degrade in texture. However, if you reheat your pizza properly, some of that texture can be regained.