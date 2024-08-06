The Best Frozen Pizza You Can Buy At Costco
It's easy to associate Costco pizza with the hot and cheesy slices sold at the food court. However, if you're someone who enjoys pizza at home as much as in the store, Costco's freezer section has you covered. The big box retailer offers several types of frozen pies. However, barring any dietary restrictions, Motor City Pizza Co.'s double pepperoni is the only one that needs to go into your cart. The Detroit-style pie earned the highest mark in Mashed's ranking of Costco's frozen pizza options, and we can't say we're surprised. After all, shoppers have been raving about this frozen deep dish pizza for years.
To come to this conclusion, our item-tester cooked each of Costco's nine frozen pizza options according to the instructions. They and some friends then sampled the pies. The tester graded the foods on appearance, value, texture, and flavor. Naturally, the latter two criteria held the most weight.
Motor City Pizza Co.'s frozen pie delivered on both despite being slightly greasy. The 'za packed a pepperoni-licious punch thanks to a mixture of both slices and chunks of the fan-favorite pizza topping, while its sauce offered a slight hint of spice. This combo made it comparable to a pie straight from an actual pizza shop without pizza shop prices, as a two-pack of Motor City Pizza Co.'s double pepperonis runs for around $12.99 (though prices can vary by location).
Reach for a different Costco pizza if you're gluten-free
In addition to having impressive texture and flavor at a good value, Motor City Pizza Co.'s double pepperoni pizza might have magical powers. The Costco freezer favorite makes pizza-night cleanup disappear, thanks to the tray that comes with each pie. It can go right from the box to the oven without dirtying up another pan. The 'za was even able to convert a non-pizza-lover into a fan. According to one Reddit user, "This is hands down the best frozen pizza on the market. My husband isn't a huge pizza fan, but he has never complained about pizza night since switching to [Motor City] pizza." See, magic!
Still, while it may seem that this Detroit-style pizza has it all, even some otherworldly abilities, it unfortunately can't transform into a suitable meal for those following a gluten-free diet. However, that doesn't mean there aren't any gluten-free frozen pizza options at Costco. In fact, Kirkland's Signature Supreme cauliflower crust pizza fell just behind Motor City Pizza Co.'s double pepperoni pies in our ranking of frozen pizzas at the big box retailers.
Our ranker found this gluten-free 'za to have a crust that cooked beautifully and was perfectly seasoned to the point that they couldn't even tell it was vegetable-based. And speaking of veggies, this pie was topped with a generous mixture of them, as well as pepperoni, adding some nice texture.