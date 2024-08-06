The Best Frozen Pizza You Can Buy At Costco

It's easy to associate Costco pizza with the hot and cheesy slices sold at the food court. However, if you're someone who enjoys pizza at home as much as in the store, Costco's freezer section has you covered. The big box retailer offers several types of frozen pies. However, barring any dietary restrictions, Motor City Pizza Co.'s double pepperoni is the only one that needs to go into your cart. The Detroit-style pie earned the highest mark in Mashed's ranking of Costco's frozen pizza options, and we can't say we're surprised. After all, shoppers have been raving about this frozen deep dish pizza for years.

To come to this conclusion, our item-tester cooked each of Costco's nine frozen pizza options according to the instructions. They and some friends then sampled the pies. The tester graded the foods on appearance, value, texture, and flavor. Naturally, the latter two criteria held the most weight.

Motor City Pizza Co.'s frozen pie delivered on both despite being slightly greasy. The 'za packed a pepperoni-licious punch thanks to a mixture of both slices and chunks of the fan-favorite pizza topping, while its sauce offered a slight hint of spice. This combo made it comparable to a pie straight from an actual pizza shop without pizza shop prices, as a two-pack of Motor City Pizza Co.'s double pepperonis runs for around $12.99 (though prices can vary by location).