Who Hires The White House Executive Chef? (It's Not The President)

There are not many jobs more stressful than being a professional chef, and there is probably no chef more stressed than the executive chef of the White House, who is under pressure to deliver food to the most notable clientele of them all: the First Family of the United States and their guests. According to famously jacked White House chef Andre Rush, the role required complete focus, attention to detail, and a total lack of complacency. As far as being under pressure at work, it doesn't get much harder. So who actually decides which chef gets to shoulder the burden to make lunch for the President?

It's not the President's job: It's the First Lady's. In 2005, Laura Bush made history by naming Cristeta Comerford as the first female executive chef of the White House. Comerford was then rehired by Michelle Obama during the Obama Administration, and continued in the role throughout the Trump and Biden administrations until her retirement in 2024. Her assistant Tommy Kurpradit was named acting executive chef, a position he still holds today, as Melania Trump has still not named an official successor, according to the White House Historical Association. This First Lady tradition was started back in 1961, when Jacqueline Kennedy named Rene Verdon the first executive chef. Since then, all First Ladies except for Melania Trump have followed in Jackie's footsteps by determining who is head of food for the heads of state.