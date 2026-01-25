The Vintage Cooking Practice That Baffles Younger Generations
Frying up a heaping plate of bacon in the morning is a great American pastime. But the fun doesn't stop once the bacon is gone. If you ever hung out in Nana's kitchen after the cooking was complete, you might have noticed that she stored away her bacon grease like a genius little packrat. It may have seemed strange at the time, or perhaps you figured she was putting it in a jar to dump somewhere later. But, more than likely, Granny was using this thrifty little trick to whip up some of your favorite dishes.
Saving bacon grease for later use is one of those old-school cooking hacks people rarely use anymore, but there are a million good reasons why you should revive it. First of all, bacon grease makes an excellent cooking oil; it keeps your favorite vegetables from sticking to the pan like nothing else because the dense, rendered fat creates a thick coating that keeps the surface of your veggies from directly touching the hot surface. Not to mention, you've already paid for the grease — it's essentially free!
While some folks poo-poo the use of it, calling it unhealthy, it's really no worse for you than many common cooking oils. Matter of fact, much like olive oil, it's loaded with oleic acid, which reduces inflammation and can lower cholesterol. As for the salt content that some folks find worrisome with bacon, it's a non issue: There's only 6 milligrams of sodium in 1 teaspoon of bacon fat. While all of this is well and good, we're still missing the most important point: Using bacon grease in your food is a game changer in the flavor department.
Bacon grease: a fridge essential
We've been listing the best ways to use leftover bacon grease, and there is no end in sight. It creates a killer crispy crust on fried eggs (a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning ties the ensemble together). The smoky, slightly meaty flavor it brings with it takes glazed carrots or roasted Brussels sprouts to another planet entirely. You can add it to your cornbread in replacement of butter, or throw a couple teaspoons in a chocolate chip cookie recipe. It's a delicious add-in to your white gravy recipe and an absolute must in your refried black beans. Oh, and you can't make pasta alla gricia without it — seriously, if you haven't heard of this simple dish, do yourself a favor and add it to your repertoire.
After learning about spaghetti coated in bacon grease and being reassured cooking with it won't kill you, here's the best way to store bacon grease. First of all, cook your bacon slowly to let the fat render out. We recommend putting it on a baking sheet in the oven, using cooking grids to permit grease to drip to the bottom of the pan. Once that's complete, wait until the grease is cool enough to handle but is still liquified. At this point, you can transfer it into a Mason jar using a fine mesh sieve to strain out any bits of meat. Put the grease in the fridge for it to keep longer; some folks say you should use it within a few weeks, others believe it lasts up to a year. Alternatively, you can wait until the grease has congealed, spoon it into a jar (bits and all) and use it within the week.