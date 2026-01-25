The Vintage Cooking Practice That Baffles Younger Generations

Frying up a heaping plate of bacon in the morning is a great American pastime. But the fun doesn't stop once the bacon is gone. If you ever hung out in Nana's kitchen after the cooking was complete, you might have noticed that she stored away her bacon grease like a genius little packrat. It may have seemed strange at the time, or perhaps you figured she was putting it in a jar to dump somewhere later. But, more than likely, Granny was using this thrifty little trick to whip up some of your favorite dishes.

Saving bacon grease for later use is one of those old-school cooking hacks people rarely use anymore, but there are a million good reasons why you should revive it. First of all, bacon grease makes an excellent cooking oil; it keeps your favorite vegetables from sticking to the pan like nothing else because the dense, rendered fat creates a thick coating that keeps the surface of your veggies from directly touching the hot surface. Not to mention, you've already paid for the grease — it's essentially free!

While some folks poo-poo the use of it, calling it unhealthy, it's really no worse for you than many common cooking oils. Matter of fact, much like olive oil, it's loaded with oleic acid, which reduces inflammation and can lower cholesterol. As for the salt content that some folks find worrisome with bacon, it's a non issue: There's only 6 milligrams of sodium in 1 teaspoon of bacon fat. While all of this is well and good, we're still missing the most important point: Using bacon grease in your food is a game changer in the flavor department.