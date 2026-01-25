The Risk You Take When Turning Canned Condensed Milk Into Caramel

Sure, chocolate sauce makes a great topping for ice cream, cakes, or even simple toast. But, if you're not a chocolate fan, or want to try something new, you can make a simple caramel sauce with a can of condensed milk. It's also the easiest way to make dulce de leche, saving time by skipping the step of cooking down fresh milk. To make a caramel sauce, all you have to do is submerge an unopened can of condensed milk in boiling water. However, turning your can of condensed milk into caramel comes with a big risk, and can lead to another mistake everyone makes when cooking with condensed milk: If you don't cook it correctly, the can could actually explode, making a huge mess that could be harmful to more than just the interior of your kitchen.

The aftermath of such a mistake is seen in this TikTok video, with the video's poster commenting "I got distracted while making dulce de leche and completely forgot about the can [of condensed milk] resting in water... After a big boom and a few hours of cleaning up the mess that went everywhere, I couldn't help but laugh to keep the tears at bay." In the video, the kitchen counters, cabinets, floor, walls, and ceiling are covered in burnt, sticky, brown-and-black caramel after the can exploded. It may look like a cartoonish mishap, but it could have been disastrous had the user been in the kitchen when it happened.