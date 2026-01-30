9 Little-Known Details About Yacht Dining

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If all your knowledge of yacht life comes from certain reality TV shows like "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" or "Below Deck Mediterranean," then you may have a less than realistic idea of what living on a yacht is really like. Sure, it's luxurious, but not as dramatic as you might think (at least until a storm comes up, that is). And one element of yacht life that is far more complex than you probably realize? Getting three square meals a day when you're in the middle of an ocean.

To get the scoop on all things yacht dining, we recently spoke with Chef Abby Cheshire. A private yacht chef for the last five years traveling around the globe with her clients, Cheshire is also the author of the new cookbook, "Passport to Flavor: 100 Global Dishes You Can Make Anywhere." The cookbook gives you a glimpse into what goes into being a chef on a yacht and takes you on a journey, with recipes organized around more than a dozen yachting destinations and the breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and cocktail hour treats Cheshire would likely serve in each. So, ready to dive in? Here are nine little-known details about yacht dining.