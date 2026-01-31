Is Outback Steakhouse Bread Made From Scratch In House?

Odds are you don't need someone to tell you to order the iconic Bloomin' Onion when you go to Outback Steakhouse — it's basically an unspoken rule at the Australian-inspired chain. One thing you might not know, though, is that if you want bread that's freshly made in house, you're out of luck. According to Mashed contributor and former Outback Steakhouse employee, Carlie Hoke, frozen loaves are delivered in massive plastic bags to every restaurant.

The fan-favorite honey wheat bread is served warm with plenty of butter for spreading. More importantly, the appetizer is offered on the house, making Outback one of a handful of steakhouse chains that serve great free bread. Hoke explains that it's up to the server to load frozen bread into a special oven to heat it back to its former fluffy glory. That's why the bread looks and tastes fresh when it hits the table, even though it isn't.

If this beloved appetizer had you fooled, don't be too disappointed: It may not be prepared to order, but it's still delicious. Plus, you may not even need to order dinner to get a slice of Outback's signature starter.