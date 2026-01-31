Is Outback Steakhouse Bread Made From Scratch In House?
Odds are you don't need someone to tell you to order the iconic Bloomin' Onion when you go to Outback Steakhouse — it's basically an unspoken rule at the Australian-inspired chain. One thing you might not know, though, is that if you want bread that's freshly made in house, you're out of luck. According to Mashed contributor and former Outback Steakhouse employee, Carlie Hoke, frozen loaves are delivered in massive plastic bags to every restaurant.
The fan-favorite honey wheat bread is served warm with plenty of butter for spreading. More importantly, the appetizer is offered on the house, making Outback one of a handful of steakhouse chains that serve great free bread. Hoke explains that it's up to the server to load frozen bread into a special oven to heat it back to its former fluffy glory. That's why the bread looks and tastes fresh when it hits the table, even though it isn't.
If this beloved appetizer had you fooled, don't be too disappointed: It may not be prepared to order, but it's still delicious. Plus, you may not even need to order dinner to get a slice of Outback's signature starter.
How to have fresh Outback Steakhouse bread at home
For truly fresh honey wheat bread, you can always make it yourself. Many copycat recipes use molasses to give the loaf its signature brown color, and some amplify the shade by adding cocoa powder or instant coffee. Outback Steakhouse's bread also has a signature sweetness to it, presumably courtesy of honey. However some recipes use brown sugar instead or in addition.
If no substitute will do, you may be able to order Outback's bread at select locations, as long as they have the inventory. One Reddit user claimed that Outback will give you a free loaf if you call ahead for pickup, while another fan on Facebook said the loaves can be purchased for about $2 apiece. Folks on TikTok and Instagram also report that they received a dozen loaves for $5 and single loaves for 50 cents, respectively. So it's safe to say that cost varies by location and availability.
If you don't feel like baking when you're craving a fresh slice, there are other chains churning out bready delights that are prepared in house. For instance, Cracker Barrel bakes its biscuits and corn muffins fresh every day, the former of which is rolled by hand. Texas Roadhouse makes famous rolls from scratch every five minutes at every location, according to the chain, and pairs them with honey-cinnamon butter. Per a Reddit post by a Red Lobster employee, the seafood chain's renowned Cheddar Bay Biscuits are baked fresh from a premade mix.