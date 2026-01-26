Martha Stewart Says This Simple Step Makes Baked Fruit Taste Brighter And Look Better
When it comes to cooking, hosting, and nearly everything in between, Martha Stewart is full of expert-level tips that work in any home. From Stewart's favorite way to cook a turkey during the holidays (wrapped in parchment paper) to dealing with dinner guests who have food allergies (her personal motto: "don't ask"), she's got you covered. Stewart also has a simple tip to make the fruit taste and look better in your go-to baked goods — all it takes is a little lemon juice.
Stewart says a squirt of fresh lemon juice will breathe a little extra life into fresh-baked goods that contain berries or other fruits. Why? The acidity found in the lemon juice will enhance the flavor of the fruits, allowing them to stand out against the sugar content and other ingredients. For fruits on the sweeter side, the acidity will also provide a balance in flavors. When it comes to aesthetics, this not-so-secret citrus ingredient will prevent the fruits from oxidizing and turning brown.
Tips for adding lemon juice to fruit, Martha Stewart-style
Like many of Martha Stewart's tips, adding lemon juice to your fruit for baking purposes isn't overly complicated or involved. It only requires one or two teaspoons of fresh lemon juice to enhance the flavor and preserve the appearance of apple slices, blueberries, and more. For most recipes, you'll toss the chosen fruits in lemon juice when you add other ingredients like salt or sugar. When the fruit is coated evenly, continue following the rest of the recipe. Stewart mentions fresh lemon juice, but a bottled version also works — though it may have a less punchy flavor and could contain artificial preservatives, so stick with a lemon, if possible. You can even use a little lemon zest from that fresh lemon to add extra brightness and acidity.
You might be craving a fruity dessert to try Stewart's tip with, so we've got you covered with a few recipe ideas. Toss the sliced apples in mini apple crumbles to prevent them from turning brown before they're ready to bake. Another option is adding a splash or two of lemon juice to an easy pear and blackberry crumble recipe that you can have on the table in under an hour. Then there's the easy strawberry pie recipe that uses fresh lemon juice by default.