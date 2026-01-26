Martha Stewart Says This Simple Step Makes Baked Fruit Taste Brighter And Look Better

When it comes to cooking, hosting, and nearly everything in between, Martha Stewart is full of expert-level tips that work in any home. From Stewart's favorite way to cook a turkey during the holidays (wrapped in parchment paper) to dealing with dinner guests who have food allergies (her personal motto: "don't ask"), she's got you covered. Stewart also has a simple tip to make the fruit taste and look better in your go-to baked goods — all it takes is a little lemon juice.

Stewart says a squirt of fresh lemon juice will breathe a little extra life into fresh-baked goods that contain berries or other fruits. Why? The acidity found in the lemon juice will enhance the flavor of the fruits, allowing them to stand out against the sugar content and other ingredients. For fruits on the sweeter side, the acidity will also provide a balance in flavors. When it comes to aesthetics, this not-so-secret citrus ingredient will prevent the fruits from oxidizing and turning brown.