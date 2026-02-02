Earning Chick-Fil-A's Highest Membership Rank Costs A Small Fortune

While a lot of the best Chick-fil-A hacks open up delicious twists on their menu items, the one hack that'll get you the most value is also the easiest: Signing up for the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program. You can get a ton of freebies using points you earn through the program, with higher membership ranks giving you even more rewards. Getting to the highest tier, Signature, is a simple matter of amassing 10,000 points in a single year. If you do the math, however, you'll realize that grinding all those points will set you back nearly $900.

The starting membership tier gives you 10 points on the dollar, while higher tiers give you a little bit more. To move up a tier, you just need to hit a particular point threshold — 1,000 for Silver, 4,000 for Red, and 10,000 for Signature. Based on the point value for each dollar you spend per tier, it costs $100 to move up to Silver and another $273 to hit Red. From there, it costs a whopping $500 to reach the highest tier, making the total cost of a Signature membership $873. It's a big leap from how much you needed to spend to reach Red membership at Chick-fil-A in 2020, back when it was the highest rank at a total buy-in of $417.

To put things in perspective, you'll need to buy around 175 Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches (based on the average price of $4.99) in a single year to become a Signature member. It's a steep price and a lot of fast food, which makes the Signature tier more for diehard Chick-fil-A fans than the occasional diner.