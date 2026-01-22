Why You Might Want To Pass On McDonald's Hand-Breaded Chicken Option

Chicken is taking the fast-food industry by storm as many restaurants cater to consumer desires and pivot away from the ever-rising cost of beef. McDonald's, in particular, appears to be really ramping up its selection of chicken, and an Instagram post from @Snackolator claims that the chain is currently testing new menu items in Chicago. While the chain has not made any official announcement, a marketing image shows new sandwiches and flavors, as well as the addition of spicy wings. And according to the caption, McDonald's staff are applying breading to wings and tenders by hand in test locations. Overall, commenters appeared excited about the news, with one person stating,"This chicken looks so much better than the current McCrispy stuff, hopefully it gets a nationwide release!"

Not everyone on social media was happy with McDonald's new breading approach, however. Chef Mike Haracz, former manager of culinary innovation at McDonald's, shared a TikTok video that called the announcement into question. "I tried to push for hand breaded chicken," Haracz said in the clip, referring to his previous role with the Golden Arches, "and I was told a resounding no by multiple departments." The chef claimed that McDonald's brass had concerns about maintaining a consistent quality across different restaurants, as well as the obvious food safety problems that could arise. Raw chicken carries a major salmonella risk, and Haracz pondered whether "the 15 and a half year old working in the kitchen who doesn't want to be there and is short-staffed" would be able to avoid cross-contamination.