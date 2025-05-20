This Meat Is Taking Over Fast Food (And It's Not Beef). Here's What You Should Try

Even as fast food costs continue to increase due to factors like corporate price hikes and elevated minimum wages in some states, consumers still can't shake their love of chicken. Just consider the proliferation of chicken-based fast food chains like Raising Cain's, Popeye's, and Zaxby's over the last few years along with the lasting popularity of old standards like KFC and Chick-fil-A. Fast food chicken is having such a moment that most chains, including some that primarily focus on burgers, are getting in on the action by developing new menu items to tempt consumers.

With so many new chicken options from your favorite restaurants, it can be hard to keep up. That's why we did some digging to determine which items are worthy of your hard-earned bucks and which are better left untasted. We included reviews of new products from Taco Bell, Subway, McDonald's, and Wendy's then categorized them according to quality, with some truly surprising results. Chicken may be popular and versatile, but our research shows that not all fast food chains get it right.