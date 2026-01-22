The Coffee Giant You May See Less Of In 2026

In big cities, you've probably become accustomed to seeing a Starbucks every few blocks. In shopping centers, it's not uncommon for a Starbucks kiosk to be inside a grocery store, with a brick-and-mortar location situated across the parking lot. In 2026, this may change. The coffee giant has announced that it will be cutting back on store locations — and it has already started.

For years, Starbucks' growth strategy predominantly focused on expanding its store presence, and it has done a really good job at that. Starbucks exists in over 80 countries with around 32,000 stores. Maybe it's done too good a job: The primary reason cited for closing locations in CEO Brian Niccol's announcement was that some stores have been underperforming. Niccol did not mention this in his letter, but Starbucks now faces competition from up-and-coming chains, like 7 Brew and Black Rock Coffee Bar, which likely contribute to lower performance from its wide network of stores.

Niccol's update, released at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, on the Starbucks website reads, "During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we're unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don't see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed." In plain terms, Starbucks plans on closing around 1% of all store locations in America. Most closures will take place in large metro areas; in New York City, 42 stores have already shut down since the announcement.