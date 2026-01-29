One Of The Most Underrated Steakhouses In The US Is Hiding In Vegas

Sin City is home to some of the most underrated steakhouses in the United States. While some meal experts have given a nod to Echo & Rig as well as Sparrow Wolf, there's another to add to the list. Twin Creeks Steakhouse, tucked inside the Silverton Casino Lodge, should be on everyone's dining radar. Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, it has a welcoming atmosphere and a sleek, classy interior. Familiar favorites like filet mignon and a hand-cut New York strip (which, by the way, are 100% certified Angus beef) are on the menu. There's also a colossal tomahawk that could have diners second-guessing what to order.

At the helm of the establishment is executive chef Jaimee Pepe, whose personal touches have earned the restaurant many accolades. These include Best Steakhouse by Las Vegas Weekly, which specifically notes that its toppings and sauces, such as the in-house smoked Parmesan and the handmade butter, are what make it different from the rest. The chef strives to make the steakhouse unique. "I truly believe the perfect dish is always evolving and hasn't really been created yet," said Pepe, per the Los Angeles Times. "There is always something that can be done differently." Las Vegas Magazine also praises the steakhouse for its "great ambience, great service, and great food." Beyond publications, people have sung this place's praises on social media platforms like TikTok, where multiple reviewers have rated Twin Creeks Steakhouse a 10/10.