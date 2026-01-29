One Of The Most Underrated Steakhouses In The US Is Hiding In Vegas
Sin City is home to some of the most underrated steakhouses in the United States. While some meal experts have given a nod to Echo & Rig as well as Sparrow Wolf, there's another to add to the list. Twin Creeks Steakhouse, tucked inside the Silverton Casino Lodge, should be on everyone's dining radar. Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, it has a welcoming atmosphere and a sleek, classy interior. Familiar favorites like filet mignon and a hand-cut New York strip (which, by the way, are 100% certified Angus beef) are on the menu. There's also a colossal tomahawk that could have diners second-guessing what to order.
At the helm of the establishment is executive chef Jaimee Pepe, whose personal touches have earned the restaurant many accolades. These include Best Steakhouse by Las Vegas Weekly, which specifically notes that its toppings and sauces, such as the in-house smoked Parmesan and the handmade butter, are what make it different from the rest. The chef strives to make the steakhouse unique. "I truly believe the perfect dish is always evolving and hasn't really been created yet," said Pepe, per the Los Angeles Times. "There is always something that can be done differently." Las Vegas Magazine also praises the steakhouse for its "great ambience, great service, and great food." Beyond publications, people have sung this place's praises on social media platforms like TikTok, where multiple reviewers have rated Twin Creeks Steakhouse a 10/10.
What guests can enjoy at Twin Creeks Steakhouse
A meal at this eatery begins with complimentary bread service for the table. If that's not enough, you can order the steakhouse's lobster bisque, tempura shrimp, or tableside chopped salad before diving into meatier dishes. Examples of those include the Colorado lamb rack, seared salmon, Chilean sea bass, and 22-ounce cowboy ribeye. The real attention grabber is the 40-ounce Creekstone Farms tomahawk, available at market price. The meal for two comes with black-truffle butter, lobster mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus. On Thursdays, it's priced at $130 and includes two starters, a shared side, and dessert. One Yelp user who tried the tomahawk said that "the whole experience was delightful," while another review on the site noted that "the quality [and] flavor of the steak [were] impressive."
Twin Creeks Steakhouse also offers discounts on select steaks on Wednesdays for certain reward members and a Social Hour menu featuring bottomless wine for $20, among other specials in the lounge every Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. On Sundays, it's all about the brunch menu, which has bottomless mimosas and specialties like chicken fried steak. A Yelp user described it as one of their favorite dining experiences in the last year, detailing that the chicken fried steak made with prime rib was a highlight. After visiting Twin Creeks Steakhouse, whether for dinner, social hour, or brunch, you'll see what makes it one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.