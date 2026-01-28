The Vintage Item Younger Generations Don't Want In Their Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to kitchenware and décor, some favorites are evergreen, some are a fad passing by in a flash, and some go out of style only to be revived forty years later. As long as there are people, there will be kitchens, and as long as there are kitchens, there will be discourse about what to put in them. There's no way to accurately predict exactly what will become popular, or suddenly unpopular, but if we did have a crystal ball to tell us the future of food, we think it would say "NO MORE FINE CHINA."

An AP report finds that millennials and Gen Z simply don't connect with the delicate, fine china dinnerware on nearly the same level as the generations prior. Sets of china are practically guaranteed to feature at any garage sale of thrift store, and those looking to collect need not look any further than eBay, where full sets go for less than fifty bucks. "More and more younger people don't see the need to use their space for things that are ceremonial", says one expert, but there are bigger, economical reasons why fine china is going the way of disco and mechanical singing fish.