5 Foods & Drinks At Dollar Tree That Stood Out In 2025
Spend some time scouting your local Dollar Tree aisles, and you'll be rewarded with tasty treats. Fans of seasonal, limited edition, and hard-to-find flavors of their favorite treats often strike gold at Dollar Tree. While snacks, candy, and soda have always been the budget chain's mainstay, the food and drink choices have significantly expanded in recent years. With the $1 price limit a thing of the past, products can now cost up to $10 (depicted by those dreaded red stickers). Consequently, along with the addictive Lemon Crisp KitKats, you can even pick up some decent gourmet food items at Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree's best food and drinks of 2025 play to the chain's strengths — offering pocket-friendly foods that let you sip, snack, and even make dinners on a budget. Availability can vary across branches, so keep an eye out at your local outlet for these finds. Because of their popularity and how some products, like Faygo pop, are difficult to find everywhere, they may run out quickly. In that case, consider checking the Dollar Tree website for these popular finds or asking your local outlet when it restocks so that you can time your shopping trip accordingly.
Faygo Soda
Faygo soda is a Dollar Tree favorite, with the chain often stocking hard-to-find flavors of the old-school pop that's been around for over a century. Originally inspired by frosting, Faygo continues to dish out eclectic flavors like Rock 'n Rye and Moon Mist as well as iconic ones like cola and the all-time Faygo favorite, Redpop. Unfortunately, scoring a bottle of Faygo isn't as easy as many fans of the soda would like, and Dollar Tree is one place that consistently stocks it.
While the flavor lineup keeps changing, 2025 was a good year for Faygo fanatics, with Faygo Dreamin' — the orange cream soda flavored pop — making an appearance at some outlets. The zero-sugar cola from Faygo is also one that isn't seen too often, but it was spotted on Dollar Tree shelves. The store also has four-packs of Faygo's cotton candy pop as well as its original cola available through online purchase, so even if your local outlet doesn't have it, the Green Tree has you covered.
Idahoan Instant Potatoes
Opinions on instant potatoes often get divided because of their gloopy texture and lack of real potato flavor, but they're such time and effort savers that many people go the instant way nonetheless. Idahoan instant mashed potatoes, available at Dollar Tree for $1.50, don't suffer from these pitfalls, and the packets of just-add-water mash have customers comparing them to made-from-scratch mashed potatoes. The flavors — roasted garlic, buttery homestyle, and four cheese — make prepping for dishes like shepherd's pie or potato dumplings even easier since you can pick based on where the potatoes are being used.
While the original or butter variety is great for holiday season meals, the flavored Idahoan instant potatoes work well for when you're camping or eating on the road. These pouches have been on Dollar Tree shelves for years, but the sharp rise of home-cooked meals in recent years made these instant mashed potatoes a pantry staple in 2025.
Werther's Original Candy
Werther's Original caramel candy is another old favorite, and people calling it 'grandma candy' aside, these sweets have a fan following. There are also quite a few varieties available. With the soft and hard caramels that come in filled and unfilled versions and in various flavors, including coffee, vanilla crème, chocolate, gingerbread, and more, Werther's Original usually takes up a big chunk of aisle space at Dollar Tree stores. As with Faygo, many fans have a hard time tracking down these treats in regular supermarkets, making Dollar Tree's offerings all the more welcome. "The perfect amount of sweetness of caramel and cream," says one customer on Dollar Tree's website.
The sugar-free versions of Werther's Original candy are also quite popular, with customers pointing out how much better they are than other sugar-free options. It's worth noting that all the Werther's Original candy flavors have high ratings on the Dollar Tree website.
Landmark Confections Peppermint Patties
Mint chocolate fans tend to gravitate towards these minty Dollar Tree treats whenever they spot them in the store. Landmark Confections peppermint patties have a classic blend of milk chocolate and sweet peppermint filling, making them milder than other varieties that use dark chocolate or intense mint flavoring. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing, as all the positive reviews of the product suggest. "Delicious mint flavor with a meltaway texture," describes one happy customer on the Dollar Tree website, while another mentions using these soft patties to top cookies.
If your local Dollar Tree is out of its Thin Mint dupe (the Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies), fans of the minty Girl Scout cookies can also give these a try. The patties don't have the crunchy center and instead have a soft, minty fondant filling. However, considering the $1.25 price point at Dollar Tree, you can't really go wrong. Reese's fans can also consider picking up Landmark Confections peanut butter cups, which cost the same and get glowing feedback from customers.
Brim's Movie Theater Butter-Flavored Popcorn
Brim's is another Dollar Tree champ, and the company's savory munchies feature repeatedly on lists of favorite Dollar Tree finds. The Reddit thread discussing the budget chain's best snacks of 2025 is rife with Brim's products, including the cheese balls, caramel corn puffs, and onion rings. However, the one that really stands out is the Movie Theater Butter Flavored Popcorn. At $1.25 for an 8-ounce bag (which, in airy popcorn terms, is quite a bit), this is one of those products that deserves to be picked up whenever you spot it on the shelves. A review on the Dollar Tree website echoes that very feeling, saying: "My husband went to Dollar Tree to get some greeting cards and came home with this popcorn [...] Usually we buy popcorn from Walmart, but no more. This is much better, as well as being cheaper."
The movie theater angle also seems to work particularly well for this Brim's product since customers find that it actually tastes like its cinema counterpart. While it doesn't seem to contain real butter, and some customers have pointed to the high salt content, in a pinch and for the price, this has been a crowd favorite Dollar Tree snack in 2025.