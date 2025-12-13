The Best Gourmet Foods You Can Find At Dollar Tree
Most people recognize Dollar Tree as a good place to score budget-friendly snacks, but did you know you can also find quality pantry staples and even gourmet foods at the discount variety store? It's true — there are plenty of canned foods worth buying at Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree meat isn't as sketchy as it sounds, trust us. And if you need to restock your spice cabinet, Mashed's taste testers will tell you which Dollar Tree spices are worth it. Beyond these cooking essentials, savvy shoppers can find fancy foods and beverage makings that you might not expect to see at an extreme budget store.
Determining which foods qualify as gourmet is somewhat subjective — however, most people equate "gourmet" with high quality and sometimes rare ingredients, exceptional flavors, or luxurious presentation. Typically, these type of high-end goods can be costly, considering the higher cost of production. However, the Dollar Tree has managed to offer a few gourmet selections at its reliable low prices, ranging from $1.25 to $3. From coffee and desserts to smoked seafood, these gourmet goods will have you scouring Dollar Tree shelves for other fancy finds. And for ideas on how to use these items, check out our guide to the best Dollar Tree hacks for making dinners on a budget.
Harry and David coffee
Most people probably don't think of Dollar Tree as a place to buy fancy coffee, but think again. The discount variety store carries Harry and David ground coffee at $2 for a 4-ounce bag. Choose from two flavors: vanilla crème brûlée or a breakfast blend; both receive stellar reviews on the Dollar Tree website. Referring to the breakfast blend, one reviewer stated, "I have been buying this coffee in numerous bags at a time. I love the favor, taste, quality, aroma and however else you want to describe a coffee. I have recently went to a couple of our locations and can't find it. I'm so upset." As with many Dollar Tree items, luxury finds tend to sell out fast and availability depends on the store. However, you may be able to purchase it in bulk online if you really enjoy it.
Harry and David is a gourmet gift store (owned by 1-800-Flowers.com) that sells a wide variety of edible gift baskets, featuring products such as luxurious fruits and wine, decadent chocolates, and fine cheeses. The Harry and David ground coffee sold at Dollar Tree is made from Arabica whole beans, which are desirable for their smooth, superior flavor and aroma. If you're unschooled in the different types of coffee beans, check out a guide to the real difference between Arabica and Robusta coffee beans.
Dubai chocolate bar
If you haven't tried Dubai chocolate, do yourself a favor and buy a Beyoglu Dubaco Dubai Milk Chocolate Bar (or two) at Dollar Tree for just $1.25, a low price for this popular, viral chocolate bar. The mouthwatering chocolate contains a creamy pistachio and kataifi filling (shredded phyllo dough), and contains "the taste of dates and cardamon," according to the Dollar Tree website. Shoppers rate this Dubai-style chocolate bar highly (4.8 out of 5), with one reviewer stating, "For one dollar the chocolate is very nice, the ingredients don't taste cheap and the inside looks like the packaging, the texture was crunchy and tasted legitimately delicious."
Dubai's crave-worthy chocolate bar has gone viral for its absolute deliciousness. TikTok influencer Maria Vehera is credited with starting the craze in 2023 when they posted a video eating what's now referred to as the Dubai chocolate bar. While the original bar, called the "Can't Get Knafeh of It" bar, was created in 2021 by Fix Dessert Chocolatier in the United Arab Emirates, there have been a plethora of copycats looking to capture the creamy, crunchy, satisfying texture and taste of the pistachio-filled chocolate. It may be worth noting that the Dollar Tree chocolate bar hails from Turkey, not Dubai (Beyoglu is a district in Istanbul), but it still delivers the Dubai-style chocolate ingredients and flavor.
Kopper's Chocolate Espresso Beans
Staying in line with the coffee and chocolate theme, our next gourmet food find at Dollar Tree is Kopper's Chocolate Espresso Beans, which come in milk or dark chocolate varieties. For $1.25 for a 2-ounce bag, it's hard to beat the price of this decadent treat (Walmart sells a 4-ounce bag of Kopper's Chocolate Espresso Beans for $13). Most shoppers on Dollar Tree's website highly rate these chocolate-covered espresso beans. For instance, one person stated, "They are so delicious! There's a thick coating of chocolate and that delicious coffee bean taste and crunch. I'm addicted." However, one outlier found there to be too much chocolate and not enough coffee bean. Indeed, as someone who has tried Kopper's espresso beans from Dollar Tree, I agree that they have more chocolate than espresso bean, however, in my opinion, they are still super addictive and have a satisfying crunch in the middle.
Founded in 1937 in New York City's Greenwich Village, Kopper's Chocolate is an award-winning gourmet chocolate shop that sells a variety of specialty sweets known as dragées — candies with a hard outer shell made of sugar or chocolate with various fillings like nuts, coffee beans, malted milk, caramel, or cordials. The company was purchased by Nuts.com in 2016 and moved to New Jersey but is still a family-owned and operated business.
Edwards Frozen Cheesecake
Sticking with the sweet treats, for the perfect gourmet dessert for two, consider picking up a box of Edward Signatures Whipped Original Frozen Cheesecake Slices at Dollar Tree. A two-pack of this decadent dessert costs $3.00 at the discount variety store, which is cheaper than other stores (Walmart sells the same Edwards cheesecake slices for $3.75). Made with real whipped cream cheese and a graham cracker crust, this cheesecake is light and airy yet luxurious and is perfectly portioned for individuals or couples. It also contains no artificial dyes or high fructose corn syrup.
There is only one (five star) review on Dollar Tree's website of Edwards Whipped Cheesecake, but hundreds of reviewers on Walmart's website for the same product rate it 4.4 stars out of 5. Edwards Baking Company began in 1950 as a small bakery in Atlanta, Georgia that delivered baked goods to schools, restaurants, and hospitals. The bakery started selling it's signature frozen pies to stores in the 1960s and introduced individual slices to customers in the '70s. Besides cheesecake, Edwards makes slices of pie in other flavors such as key lime, cookies and crème, chocolate, turtle crème, and lemon crème.
Pampa Smoked Oysters
For a savory gourmet snack, shoppers may be interested in Dollar Tree's Pampa Smoked Oysters in Sunflower Oil. The 3-ounce tins cost $1.25, and in addition to the farm-raised smoked oysters, the tin contain carrots, onions, and chili peppers. Reviews are mixed for this tinned seafood product, which has a 3.6 star rating. Favorable reviews state, "Great tasting with a decent amount of oysters. A nice combination of vegetables for a little can," and "These oysters have a fresh taste even though they come from a tin!"
Another describes them as well-priced, writing, "These are not top-of-the-line but they are a tasty snack, especially for ½ to ⅓ the price and less calories. You get more than you money's worth." For comparison, Walmart's Great Value Smoked Oysters cost $2.38 for a 3.75 ounce can, about 21 cents more per ounce than Dollar Tree's smoked oysters. It's worth noting that most bad reviews are customers wishing there were more oysters and less veggies. Based on reviews, it appears there may be some inconsistency with the amount of oysters in each tin.
Pampa smoked oysters are made in China and distributed by Transnational Foods, LLC based in Miami, Florida. Pampa produces a wide variety of foods for Dollar Tree, including fruit spread, canned mackerel and sardines, egg noodles, soybean oil, and extra virgin olive oil.