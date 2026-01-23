The Microwave Snack Jason Segel Ate Every 3 Hours To Bulk Up For A Role

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jason Segel transformed his body for the film "The End of the Tour" in 2015, gaining about 50 pounds for his role as author David Foster Wallace. He was recently questioned about the method he used for bulking up in record time, and the answer he gave was hot pockets.

During an interview with Sean Evans on the show "Hot Ones," Segel admitted to consuming three hot pockets every three hours. He said he had become too skinny for a previous role, had ground to make up, and had a short time to gain about 50 pounds for the part in "The End of the Tour." Segel said he turned to hot pockets — a childhood favorite snack — and consumed them relentlessly for about a month. His preferred flavor during the bulk-up was the classic pepperoni pizza Hot Pocket, which contains 320 calories, 11 grams of protein, and 760 mg of sodium per pocket. While those numbers might be surprising, the company claims each Hot Pocket is made with premium meats (100% Angus beef in some cases) and real Wisconsin cheese – one of the untold truths about Hot Pockets.