The Cincinnati-style chili served at Skyline is divisive to be sure. For example, a Tripadvisor review declared the dish "disgusting" and likened it to prison food, stating, "I spent 2 years in prison and the cook ups made by inmates taste 10x's better." As for Anthony Bourdain, he gladly acknowledged Skyline Chili's "place in the pantheon of Ohio's culinary stars," and defended it as "authentic indigenous cuisine inspired by poor immigrants." While the origin story of the recipe is debated, the Skyline Chili restaurant was introduced to Cincinnati and the world at large by Nicholas Lambrinides, a Greek immigrant.

According to the restaurant's about page, "In the kitchens of Greece, bold spices and rich flavors were a way of life...That same tradition inspired a one-of-a-kind chili recipe." Some even claim that Cincinnati-style chili originated from recipes like moussaka, a casserole-type dish hailing from Greece that uses similar ingredients to Skyline Chili's, including cloves and cinnamon in its meat sauce. There's also chili spaghetti, a popular dish in the Midwest that features ground beef, tomato sauce, and beans over spaghetti noodles. Murky origins aside, it's nice to know that a worldly celebrity chef like Bourdain didn't let any pretensions get in the way of his culinary enjoyment. And if you want to eat Cincinnati chili like a local, there will be absolutely no twirling of your spaghetti. Instead, you must cut the pasta into smaller pieces using a knife, or you risk becoming the laughingstock of Ohio.