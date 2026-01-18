The Chicago Sandwich Anthony Bourdain Called A 'Work Of Genius'
A model for any food-centric traveler, Anthony Bourdain preferred to skip the tourist traps and sniff out the real local favorites in every city he stepped foot in. In some cases, that philosophy led him to some pretty crazy bites (a few of which he expressly wouldn't try again). But in most others, it helped him discover those truly mind-blowing hidden gems. In Chicago, for example, Bourdain's love of hole-in-the-wall eateries brought him to the Windy City's most satisfying sandwich — at least in his opinion.
Enter: The Three Little Pigs 'wich, a creation of the old-school Chicago restaurant, Silver Palm. Appropriately named for the three types of pork that made up its fillings, the sandwich was stacked with a breaded, deep-fried pork tenderloin cutlet, bacon, and smoked ham. It was all covered in melty gruyere cheese, topped with a fried egg, and served on a sturdy brioche bun with a heap of french fries (or crispy onion rings) on the side. When Bourdain tried the Silver Palm's signature dish back in 2008 for an episode of his series "No Reservations," he declared it "a work of genius ... in an evil way" (after letting out a string of expletives to express just how good it was).
The Three Little Pigs sandwich is no more, but you can DIY it
The famed television personality went on to describe the dish as "a two-fisted symphony of pork, cheese, fat, and starch," and concluded that it was "the greatest sandwich in America." The owners said that the "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" slot helped boost sales at the establishment, which had been struggling at the time. (Unfortunately, the Silver Palm eventually shuttered in 2018 when the owners sold the property, a vintage silver boxcar dating to 1947.)
The colossal bite was reportedly the brainchild of the Silver Palm's bartender at the time, Dan Palm, and chef Tony Mata, conceived during a slow night at the restaurant. And while Mata has been known to resurrect the sandwich on special occasions, it has, for the most part, gone extinct. A sad loss, indeed, but one that doesn't necessarily mean you can't try it. Or, at least, get as close as possible to recreating the original bite that swept Bourdain off his feet.
Simply head to your local butcher shop (or Costco meat section) and load up on pork: tenderloin cutlets, bacon, and smoked ham. Don't forget to pick up the gruyere and egg for topping. Once everything is fried up and piled on to your brioche, follow the key instruction once given to Silver Palm diners: Smash the top bun down until the egg yolk pops. Now you're ready to take a bite, Bourdain style.