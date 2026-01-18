The Chicago Sandwich Anthony Bourdain Called A 'Work Of Genius'

The famed television personality went on to describe the dish as "a two-fisted symphony of pork, cheese, fat, and starch," and concluded that it was "the greatest sandwich in America." The owners said that the "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" slot helped boost sales at the establishment, which had been struggling at the time. (Unfortunately, the Silver Palm eventually shuttered in 2018 when the owners sold the property, a vintage silver boxcar dating to 1947.)

The colossal bite was reportedly the brainchild of the Silver Palm's bartender at the time, Dan Palm, and chef Tony Mata, conceived during a slow night at the restaurant. And while Mata has been known to resurrect the sandwich on special occasions, it has, for the most part, gone extinct. A sad loss, indeed, but one that doesn't necessarily mean you can't try it. Or, at least, get as close as possible to recreating the original bite that swept Bourdain off his feet.

Simply head to your local butcher shop (or Costco meat section) and load up on pork: tenderloin cutlets, bacon, and smoked ham. Don't forget to pick up the gruyere and egg for topping. Once everything is fried up and piled on to your brioche, follow the key instruction once given to Silver Palm diners: Smash the top bun down until the egg yolk pops. Now you're ready to take a bite, Bourdain style.