Miles Davis' Vintage Chili Recipe Calls For This Unconventional Ingredient

Some people are so idiosyncratic that their personality shines through every aspect of their lives, including what comes out of their kitchens. Legendary jazz trumpeter Miles Davis was no doubt among them. The original "Prince of Darkness" put a distinctive twist on chili. Rather than pair the dish with tortilla chips or cornbread, Davis typically served his chili on top of spaghetti — a play on the traditional "chili mac."

Davis' recipe proceeds in a relatively familiar fashion for most of the process, cooking meat with onions, beans, and seasoning, then simmering to meld everything together. The changes begin during the serving and plating process. Davis started each dish with a serving of cooked spaghetti noodles, then topped them with the simmered meat and bean mixture.

Visually and structurally, the dish has some resemblance to Cincinnati or "Skyline" chili. That version is also piled atop spaghetti noodles, but features a vastly different flavor profile, with a taste evoking Mediterranean meat sauces and warming spices such as cinnamon and clove.