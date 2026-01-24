This Popular '70s Bar-And-Grill Chain Is Slipping Into Obscurity
Casual dining is not exactly in its golden age in America at the moment. Sitting somewhere between fast food and a more upscale, full–service establishment, casual dining chains like Red Lobster, Hooters, and TGI Fridays filed for bankruptcy last year, while places like Denny's and Domino's have closed locations. However, some chain restaurants thrive when by appealing to tight-budget consumers by offering big portions for a reasonable price, as Chili's has more recently capitalized on, but some continue to flounder. One American bar and grill that was popular in the 1970s, Houlihan's, hasn't seemed to find its footing in 2026.
If you're younger than a Boomer, Houlihan's might not ring a bell. The casual bar-and-grill first opened in Kansas City in 1972. At the chain's peak, it had 140 locations and served up less-traditional casual-dining fare like roasted duck and caviar burgers. Today, Houlian's is a rarity to see, with only 22 locations left. It's impressive that Houlihan's has any locations left at all — the chain has filed for bankruptcy on multiple occasions and has been sold several times. Most of its closures have occurred in the past few years: According to NRN, 55% of the restaurant's locations have shut down between 2019-2024.
What does the future look like for Houlihan's?
Houlihan's is now owned by Landry's, a large corporation that owns food, hospitality, and entertainment brands. If you've never stepped foot in one of its locations, its menu is fairly large and is mostly focused on modern American fare, such as burgers, prime ribs, salads, seafood dishes, and sandwiches. The majority of its dishes have a reasonable price point.
Is what the restaurant currently offers enough for it to continue for years to come? The 53-year old restaurant chain has survived a lot, but unfortunately, the future doesn't look extraordinarily promising for Houlihan's. Comparing sales data from the end of 2023 to 2024 (as reported by NRN), the chain saw a 10.1% drop. With this and the many location closures over the past few years that have continued into 2026, the future does not seem promising. With the general decline of big-name, casual dining restaurants and increased food and labor costs, Houlihan's is going to have to do a lot more than just be in survival mode to avoid being one of the restaurant chains that have closed their doors for good.