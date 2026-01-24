This Popular '70s Bar-And-Grill Chain Is Slipping Into Obscurity

Casual dining is not exactly in its golden age in America at the moment. Sitting somewhere between fast food and a more upscale, full–service establishment, casual dining chains like Red Lobster, Hooters, and TGI Fridays filed for bankruptcy last year, while places like Denny's and Domino's have closed locations. However, some chain restaurants thrive when by appealing to tight-budget consumers by offering big portions for a reasonable price, as Chili's has more recently capitalized on, but some continue to flounder. One American bar and grill that was popular in the 1970s, Houlihan's, hasn't seemed to find its footing in 2026.

If you're younger than a Boomer, Houlihan's might not ring a bell. The casual bar-and-grill first opened in Kansas City in 1972. At the chain's peak, it had 140 locations and served up less-traditional casual-dining fare like roasted duck and caviar burgers. Today, Houlian's is a rarity to see, with only 22 locations left. It's impressive that Houlihan's has any locations left at all — the chain has filed for bankruptcy on multiple occasions and has been sold several times. Most of its closures have occurred in the past few years: According to NRN, 55% of the restaurant's locations have shut down between 2019-2024.