13 Restaurant Chains That Lost A Bunch Of Locations In 2025

Even some of the most iconic restaurant chains struggle from time to time. Simply put, it's not easy to operate a company on a national or global scale. In what has become a notorious example, a series of closures in 2024 meant Red Lobster had to rethink how it did business. As a result, Red Lobster wound up with a new CEO, whose ideas helped the once struggling seafood chain stage a comeback.

Red Lobster may have reversed its fortune, but plenty of chain restaurants have had to close a bunch of locations in similar fashion over the course of 2025. Surely most, if not all of these businesses are hoping for a salvation similar to Red Lobster's, but such a turnaround is never guaranteed. While each of the following chains has closed a significant number of restaurants, for one chain, that significant number could be a handful, while for an international juggernaut, that number might be in the hundreds. Whatever the case may be, each of these chains lost its fair share of locations in 2025.