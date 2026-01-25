The Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Stop That Took Lobster Rolls To A Whole New Level

Lobster rolls are a true New England food tradition — an iconic regional dish on the level of Philadelphia's cheesesteaks or New York's pizza. Succulent lobster meat is dressed in mayo or butter and nestled in a soft bun, providing a simple yet luxurious sandwich. However, all it takes is a look at certain lobster rolls to see that some stand out far above the rest. As famed TV presenter and chef Guy Fieri found out on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," one of the best examples of this is at Pauli's North End in Boston, Massachusetts.

The restaurant appeared on the show back in 2019, showcasing a number of Pauli's dishes, including the popular clam chowder, but highlighted the eatery's gargantuan lobster roll most prominently. It's known as the U.S.S. Lobstitution, a reference to the historic Navy warship operated as a museum in Boston. Like its namesake, the U.S.S. Lobstitution is impressively sized, packing in 28 ounces of locally-sourced lobster claw and knuckle meat on a long, split-top roll stretching several feet in length. Pauli's claims this makes it the largest lobster roll in Boston. It's generally sliced into several more manageable segments, which, along with the $110 price tag, makes it an ideal choice for groups looking to share a memorable dish. The size also earned it a spot among the biggest foods Guy Fieri has ever eaten on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."