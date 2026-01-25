The Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Stop That Took Lobster Rolls To A Whole New Level
Lobster rolls are a true New England food tradition — an iconic regional dish on the level of Philadelphia's cheesesteaks or New York's pizza. Succulent lobster meat is dressed in mayo or butter and nestled in a soft bun, providing a simple yet luxurious sandwich. However, all it takes is a look at certain lobster rolls to see that some stand out far above the rest. As famed TV presenter and chef Guy Fieri found out on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," one of the best examples of this is at Pauli's North End in Boston, Massachusetts.
The restaurant appeared on the show back in 2019, showcasing a number of Pauli's dishes, including the popular clam chowder, but highlighted the eatery's gargantuan lobster roll most prominently. It's known as the U.S.S. Lobstitution, a reference to the historic Navy warship operated as a museum in Boston. Like its namesake, the U.S.S. Lobstitution is impressively sized, packing in 28 ounces of locally-sourced lobster claw and knuckle meat on a long, split-top roll stretching several feet in length. Pauli's claims this makes it the largest lobster roll in Boston. It's generally sliced into several more manageable segments, which, along with the $110 price tag, makes it an ideal choice for groups looking to share a memorable dish. The size also earned it a spot among the biggest foods Guy Fieri has ever eaten on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."
Many alternatives, one delicious filling
Those who can't handle (or afford) the mega-roll shouldn't despair. Pauli's also offers seven-ounce and 14-ounce lobster rolls as well. These provide a more approachable way to try the restaurant's fan-favorite crustacean, which Fieri praised for the buttery sweetness of the lobster, as well as the juiciness and flavor provided by the lobster stock it's poached in, calling it "the most honest lobster roll [he's] ever tried."
Although Pauli's was thriving before Fieri's visit, the secret is certainly out in the years since. Reviewers on Yelp frequently praise the lobster roll, with many describing it as the best they've ever had. The restaurant has also leaned into advertising its lobster roll with memorable promotions, such as a $10,000 "engagement" version in 2024 that included a 1⅝ carat diamond ring along with the oversized mega-roll.
Breaking into the ranks of the best lobster rolls in the U.S. is no easy feat, with hundreds of restaurants throughout New England and the rest of the country offering their takes on this classic. Still, with an eye-popping size, a focus on quality and simplicity, and a little help from Guy Fieri, the U.S.S. Lobstitution at Pauli's North End certainly has a claim to a spot on the list.