Ree Drummond's Chili Dogs Are Missing One Popular Ingredient
You might best know Ree Drummond from her long-running Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," which is also the moniker she's known as by fans and foodies. One thing you might not know about the food writer and television personality, however, is that her chili dogs recipe is missing an ingredient that some consider a staple. A quick look at her recipe shows integral ingredients like red onion, garlic, and ground beef — but you won't find beans on the list.
Now, it's important to note one of our chef-tips for making homemade chili for your hot dogs is to skip the beans in the topping, but Drummond is known for her tried-and-true American recipes, and chili often has beans in it. According to her site, the reason she skips the beans is because it allows for the chili to have a smooth consistency. Therefore, it acts as a topping along with the likes of ketchup or relish — rather than a meal on its own. In comparison, her beef-and-bean chili, which is a meal with toppings like shredded cheese, does contain beans. And if you can't imagine chili without beans on top of your hot dog, there are recipes online that contain it.
How to make bean-free chili to put on top of your hot dogs just like Ree Drummond — and ways to upgrade it
You can make Ree Drummond's chili dogs recipe — but we also have a recipe to consider. Our quick and easy hot dog chili recipe can be on top of your hot dog in under an hour. It's not incredibly different from Drummond's recipe when it comes to the ingredients. The key to making chili for hot dogs other than the smooth consistency is to build flavor. To do so, use a combination of cumin, chili powder, cayenne pepper, and dried oregano. Other ingredients to give it a deeper flavor include Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce.
One way to enhance the flavor even more is to let it simmer for as long as possible. We understand that sometimes you need dinner on the table in a jiffy, but if you make the chili ahead of time, the flavors will develop further. Of course, there are other ways to improve the chili, too. Many recipes include tomato paste, but ketchup can give a sweet-and-tangy profile to the chili. Another option is to deglaze the pan with a splash of your go-to beer or red wine for more flavor. For those who appreciate spice, add some chilis in adobo sauce into the pot. Then, you can turn to another celebrity foodie and check out Martha Stewart's go-to hot dog toppings, like bacon, to pile on top of the chili.