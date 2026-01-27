Ree Drummond's Chili Dogs Are Missing One Popular Ingredient

You might best know Ree Drummond from her long-running Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," which is also the moniker she's known as by fans and foodies. One thing you might not know about the food writer and television personality, however, is that her chili dogs recipe is missing an ingredient that some consider a staple. A quick look at her recipe shows integral ingredients like red onion, garlic, and ground beef — but you won't find beans on the list.

Now, it's important to note one of our chef-tips for making homemade chili for your hot dogs is to skip the beans in the topping, but Drummond is known for her tried-and-true American recipes, and chili often has beans in it. According to her site, the reason she skips the beans is because it allows for the chili to have a smooth consistency. Therefore, it acts as a topping along with the likes of ketchup or relish — rather than a meal on its own. In comparison, her beef-and-bean chili, which is a meal with toppings like shredded cheese, does contain beans. And if you can't imagine chili without beans on top of your hot dog, there are recipes online that contain it.