4 Creative Ways To Reuse Plastic Fruit Containers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fruit is an essential part of many diets, and is such a versatile ingredient. Plump, juicy strawberries can be eaten all on their own or diced and mixed into yogurt bowls. Blueberries pair well in baked goods — like banana blueberry muffins — or are a perfectly pop-able snack. Grapes are perfect as-is, or when life gives you leftover champagne, make frozen grapes.

There's only one issue here — what to do with all of the plastic containers you collect if you're a frequent fruit buyer. Especially for those who are trying to focus on their environmental footprint, just throwing out these containers seems wasteful. You can consider a berry basket for storing your eggs, but keep your plastic fruit containers too — they actually have a ton of creative re-uses. From fulfilling storage and organization needs in your home, to acting as a vessel for leftovers, these containers can be really useful in your day-to-day life. As a note, there is a about whether or not these containers are safe to re-use for foodstuff or fashion into mini greenhouses or planters for their home gardens.

While many do this, others are worried about microplastics and chemicals leeching into the soil. So just to be on the safe side, makeshift planters won't make an appearance on our list. But if you're in the market for other uses, grab a hold of your plastic fruit containers because we've pulled together a list of some of the most inventive ways you can recycle them.