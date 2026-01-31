How Gordon Ramsay Keeps Herbs Fresh (Without Fancy Containers)

Don't let the "idiot sandwich" meme and viral angry on-screen outbursts fool you: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay dispenses plenty of valuable cooking tips that'll help lighten your load in the kitchen. One that people can use regardless of skill level involves how to keep herbs fresh — even without fancy containers or time-consuming prep.

"Herbs are great for adding flavor without spending a fortune," Ramsay says in a YouTube compilation of his top tips for cooking with vegetables. "To keep them at their best, simply place them in a glass of water, and they'll stay fresh for up to a week." He also points out that you can infuse your go-to olive oil with spare sprigs and drizzle it over pastas, sandwiches, vegetables, and beyond.

Transferring herbs from a stuffy plastic bag to a glass with a couple inches of water at the bottom is an easy upgrade. The key is to trim the stems, remove the bottom leaves so none are submerged, and replace the water every two days. It's certainly a lower lift than chopping and freezing herbs ahead of time. Many cooks use the latter method to preserve fresh herbs in water or oil for future use. But if you're planning to use them in a matter of days, you can save yourself the effort by using Ramsay's hack instead.