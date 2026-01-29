We Asked Whiskey Experts For The Best Bottles Under $50, Here's What They Said

In the world of whiskey, there are extreme ends of the price spectrum. There are bottom shelf spirits that cost just a few dollars, and on the other hand, there are rare, coveted creations that sell for millions. While the upper end of this wide range may be (understandably) out of reach for most, it's still possible to enjoy a high-quality glass of your favorite whiskies — whether your prefer single-malt Scotch, Kentucky bourbon, or a different type of whiskey — without breaking the bank.

We spoke with four experts in the field to get their insights on which whiskies deliver on both taste and price: Jim McCourt, beverage director at Prohibition Charleston; Chris Walster, whiskey expert from The Cask Connoisseur; Mark Littler, owner and editor in chief at The Whiskey Wash; and Callie Ruiz, bar manager at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino.

Read on to discover the top whiskies under the $50 threshold that they recommended.