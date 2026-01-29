We Asked Whiskey Experts For The Best Bottles Under $50, Here's What They Said
In the world of whiskey, there are extreme ends of the price spectrum. There are bottom shelf spirits that cost just a few dollars, and on the other hand, there are rare, coveted creations that sell for millions. While the upper end of this wide range may be (understandably) out of reach for most, it's still possible to enjoy a high-quality glass of your favorite whiskies — whether your prefer single-malt Scotch, Kentucky bourbon, or a different type of whiskey — without breaking the bank.
We spoke with four experts in the field to get their insights on which whiskies deliver on both taste and price: Jim McCourt, beverage director at Prohibition Charleston; Chris Walster, whiskey expert from The Cask Connoisseur; Mark Littler, owner and editor in chief at The Whiskey Wash; and Callie Ruiz, bar manager at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino.
Read on to discover the top whiskies under the $50 threshold that they recommended.
Rowan's Creek Bourbon
"The best whiskey to drink straight depends on individual preferences. However, I like Rowan's Creek, as it has great flavor and great heat," explained Jim McCourt, adding, "[It] has classic, bold Kentucky bourbon flavors. It comes in a little over 100 proof with great flavor and value for that price point."
Whiskey and bourbon enthusiasts seem to agree with McCourt, with many commenters on the bourbon subreddit ranking Rowan's Creek solidly in the good-to-great range. This libation is crafted at the family-run Willet Distillery in Kentucky with a mix of corn, rye, and barley. It has a grassy and rye-forward aroma, with tasting notes of honey, spices like cardamom and cinnamon, and ginger.
The 25.4-ounce bottle ranges anywhere from the high-$30 range to just over $50 (depending on where you shop), making it a relatively affordable way to indulge in this distinctive spirit. It is bold yet accessible, and designed to be consumed several different ways — neat, over ice, and in cocktails — for added versatility.
Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey
This spirit is made by combining a high-malt whiskey with a lighter-grain whiskey, creating a unique final product with "deep intense character," according to the manufacturer. And our experts seem to agree. This whiskey is "smooth, approachable and delivers on flavor," said Jim McCourt, who described it as "[a] sherry cask matured malt whiskey that over-delivers for an Irish whiskey at this price."
The 80-proof Irish whiskey is triple-distilled and aged for at least three years. This time spent in the sherry barrels gives it a more intense aroma than many other whiskies. A 25.4-ounce bottle of this whiskey will run you about $30 to $40 dollars, making it well under the $50 threshold — and right in the sweet spot, according to Chris Walster.
"The real golden zone under $50 sits between roughly $25 and $40," he explained. "That's the sweet spot where distilleries can afford proper barrel aging, decent proof, and still sell at high enough volume to keep prices friendly," he added. While whiskey enthusiasts agree this may not be the most memorable whiskey you'll ever taste, they agree it punches above its weight.
Rittenhouse Rye
Both Jim McCourt and Callie Ruiz recommended Rittenhouse Rye as one of the top whiskies under $50. "[It's] one of the most versatile ryes on the market," said McCourt. This legendary rye whiskey has been on the market since 1934, right after prohibition ended. Named after Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square, it had a resurgence in the 2000s during the craft cocktail boom, when rye regained popularity — because, unlike some of the whiskies our experts recommended that are best for drinking straight, Rittenhouse is known for its ability to enhance various cocktails.
"It offers bold spice that holds up extremely well in cocktails and is a staple on most cocktail bars' shelves," explained McCourt. "It's my go-to for Old Fashioneds and Manhattan-style drinks," he said. That doesn't mean, however, that it isn't high-quality enough to drink straight up or neat. Whiskey lovers feel that it delivers immense value — especially at around $30 dollars per 25.4-ounce bottle.
Elijah Craig Straight Rye
"[Elijah Craig Straight Rye] is a superb bourbon with a reputation that far outweighs its price," declared Chris Walster. "Expect notes of toffee, oak, and subtle spice with a long, warm finish. This is a very versatile bourbon as well, neat, mixed, or in a cocktail," he added.
This extra-aged Kentucky straight rye combines spicy rye grain and sweet corn to create its signature flavor. It has been showered with accolades, including SIP Awards and TAG Global Spirit Awards, and was named among the top 10 by Whisky Advocate, among others. It has notes of cinnamon, almond, and oak, with a spicy finish. While it is a rye, many feel it's very subtle compared to alternatives from other distilleries — which can be a good or bad thing, depending on how much you like rye. But for under $30 per 25.4-ounce bottle, it's hard to beat the value of Elijah Craig Straight Rye.
McAfee's Benchmark Old No. 8 Straight Bourbon
It doesn't get much more classic than this traditional Kentucky bourbon. With a robust palate and notes of leather and tobacco, it's a bourbon that is widely loved, winning over 60 awards and accolades. "[Benchmark Old] No. 8 Straight Bourbon is a former gold medal and trophy at the International Spirit Challenge and scored 90 points with Wine Enthusiast, and who are we to argue with that?" asked Chris Walster.
It is also impressively versatile; drink it neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails, depending on your mood (just avoid the common mistakes made when drinking bourbon). At 80 proof, it is lighter than some higher ABV bourbons, but that also makes it less spirit-forward. And while some may overlook this bourbon because of its very low price, it delivers a ton of value — though it isn't necessarily comparable to higher-priced alternatives. But if you're looking for something decent that won't break the bank, this is the perfect bourbon to try.
Old Forester 100 Proof Bourbon
"A bartender favorite is Old Forester 100 Proof," explained Chris Walster, adding, "This bottle delivers serious depth for a budget price. With a robust profile of dark cherry, spice, rich caramel, and toasted oak, it punches well above its weight. The high proof brings structure without overpowering, making it ideal for cocktails or sipping neat. It tastes like it should cost twice as much," he noted.
It has a bold aroma with strong vanilla notes, and a complex flavor featuring a mix of black cherry, citrus, and spices like nutmeg. Though Old Forester has several different bourbons on offer and is an often-underrated bourbon brand, the 100 proof variation is flavorful enough to enjoy straight but also easy to mix in cocktails — especially classic whiskey cocktails.
Alongside our experts, whiskey enthusiasts praise this bourbon. "Great bang for your buck," said one comment on the bourbon subreddit. "One of my favorite 'daily' sippers," agreed another. For around just $25 dollars, it's also a low-stakes, affordable choice to add to your arsenal.
Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Though Cardhu may not be as big a name in the United States as some of the Kentucky bourbons on this list like Old Forester or Bushmills, this women-founded Scottish distillery is churning out whiskey that can compete with the big names when it comes to taste. (This scotch may also be recognized for a collaboration with "Game of Thrones" leading up to the show's last season.)
Chris Walster described it as "smooth and sweet with apple and honey notes." Alongside the fruitiness is a hint of smoke, creating a balanced and well-rounded spirit. Many whiskey-lovers seem to prefer this scotch with a bit of water (as opposed to neat) to bring out the fruity flavors and temper the harshness. While this doesn't seem to top anyone's list of "best whiskies ever," it is a solid and reliable choice in the mid-priced range. As one review summarized nicely: "All in all it's a nice little sipper."
Four Roses Bourbon Yellow Label Bourbon
This may be the most affordable bourbon from this distillery, but that doesn't mean there's any skimping on quality. The Louisville-based Four Roses distillery has been operating since the late 1880s, so it's no stranger to crafting spirits at all price points. Four Roses describes this bourbon as "an elevated yet everyday whiskey," and others seem to agree. "Soft, floral, and fruity, this approachable bourbon is made with multiple yeast strains that add layers of complexity," said Chris Walster, adding, "It's smooth, affordable, and dangerously easy to sip."
"The price is decent as well, around $20 per bottle. Always happy to drink anything from Four Roses," he noted. It is mellow and, at 80 proof, less harsh than higher-proof bourbons. Experts in the bourbon subreddit agree that it's a great option under $50, with one commenter sharing, "Yellow Label is what I most often suggest to customers looking for 'smooth' bourbon."
Compass Box Glasgow Blend
This blended Scotch whiskey is rich, smoky, and spicy. It's a mix of single malts from the Scottish Highlands and whiskey from the Scottish Lowlands and Islay. "[In bottles under $50], blends are often better than single malts because you can mix whiskies from multiple distilleries to achieve a better balance," explained Mark Littler. This blend is also non-chill filtered, which Littler noted, "suggests a more natural texture and flavor often found in high-integrity blends."
Though this Compass Box blend is a bit astringent for some, it has aromas of sherry and spice and tasting notes of ripe red fruit and spice. It goes for about $35 per 25.4-ounce bottle — or right in the under-$50 golden zone, according to Callie Ruiz. "We see the sweet spot in the $30 to 40 range per bottle, because whiskies in that range tend to strike a balance between ingredient quality, sufficient aging, and price," she explained. "Not all, but almost all whiskies under $20 per bottle usually suffer from either short aging, lower-quality ingredients, or both."
Glenlivet 12 Years Speyside Single Malt Scotch
"The Glenlivet 12 Year Old remains one of the best dependable choices under $50," Mark Littler declared. Glenlivet distillery was founded in the 1800s in Scotland's Livet valley, and over the following centuries, the brand built a global reputation for high-quality spirits. With over a dozen different whiskeys on offer, it's no surprise that this brand is one that whiskey aficionados and experts alike turn to for a reliable product.
The 12 Years single malt scotch is first matured in oak casks, and then again in American oak casks to give it its distinct fruity and smooth flavor, while mineral-rich water from a well near the distillery helps develop the distinct flavor. It's popular — some might even call it a "quintessential scotch" that enthusiasts must try. Though it comes in just under the $50 threshold (usually around $40 or $45), it is an old standby that many feel is worth the slightly higher price tag.