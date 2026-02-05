Where To Find The Hands Down Best Chain Restaurant Ribeye Steak (According To Reviews)

While a ribeye brings plenty to the table on its own, thanks to fattiness, that's far from the only reason The Capital Grille's steaks are so delicious. Before ever hitting the grill, the beef is dry-aged in-house for 18 to 24 days, which contributes significantly to the taste and texture. In a 2012 YouTube video, Capital Grille executive chef Jim Nuetzi declared, "We are one of the only restaurants in the country that serves dry-aged beef, and we're also one of the only ones that dry-age in-house."

According to Nuetzi, each The Capital Grille restaurant ages beef in an environment where temperature and humidity are highly regulated. "During this time, the steak is naturally becoming more tender and more flavorful. Then it's time to cook it in these specially designed infrared broilers," the chef explained. This equipment will "produce a nice crisp crust on the exterior of the steak while keeping the inside juicy and tender."

In addition to dry-aging, The Capital Grille employs in-house butchers who hand-cut craft the steaks. These individuals carve meat not only for dine-in customers but also for those who want to buy beef they can cook in the comfort of their homes.