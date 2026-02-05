Where To Find The Hands Down Best Chain Restaurant Ribeye Steak (According To Reviews)
When trying to decide on the best cut of steak to eat while dining out, premium options like filet mignon, porterhouse and tomahawk are all great picks. However, you shouldn't overlook a good ribeye. Taken from the rib section of the cow between the chuck and loin, it's juicy and flavorful due to intramuscular fat, or marbling. Many chain restaurants offer this particular, but The Capital Grille's 22-ounce bone-in prime ribeye steak ranks especially high among customers.
As one Instagram user exclaimed, "My favorite cut of steak is a bone-in ribeye ... [The Capital Grille's] ribeye was absolutely perfect!" Other positive reviews have circulated on Facebook, with one diner calling the ribeye "so tender and flavorful." In addition to the traditional option, The Capital Grille offers a bolder porcini-rubbed version with 15-year aged balsamic. It's also a favorite among diners. "This was really good as the porcini rub gave it a quite intense, rich, and savory flavor," an Instagram user shared. On top of earning customer acclaim, this iteration of the steak comes highly recommended by the chef. For ribeye fans who are trying out the restaurant, that might be the item to choose.
What makes The Capital Grille's steaks so delicious
While a ribeye brings plenty to the table on its own, thanks to fattiness, that's far from the only reason The Capital Grille's steaks are so delicious. Before ever hitting the grill, the beef is dry-aged in-house for 18 to 24 days, which contributes significantly to the taste and texture. In a 2012 YouTube video, Capital Grille executive chef Jim Nuetzi declared, "We are one of the only restaurants in the country that serves dry-aged beef, and we're also one of the only ones that dry-age in-house."
According to Nuetzi, each The Capital Grille restaurant ages beef in an environment where temperature and humidity are highly regulated. "During this time, the steak is naturally becoming more tender and more flavorful. Then it's time to cook it in these specially designed infrared broilers," the chef explained. This equipment will "produce a nice crisp crust on the exterior of the steak while keeping the inside juicy and tender."
In addition to dry-aging, The Capital Grille employs in-house butchers who hand-cut craft the steaks. These individuals carve meat not only for dine-in customers but also for those who want to buy beef they can cook in the comfort of their homes.