The Baking Ingredient That Keeps Nothing Bundt Cakes So Soft
With more than 600 locations across 45 U.S. states and Canada, Nothing Bundt Cakes is more well-known than ever. The bakery chain has specialized in making mouthwateringly moist Bundt cakes of all sizes for nearly 30 years. In case you've ever wondered about the secret to the confections' signature texture, we have the answer: sour cream.
A deep-dive into the brand's ingredient information reveals that nearly every Bundt cake contains sour cream, save for two gluten-free flavors and two seasonal varieties. This is a popular baking ingredient due to its high fat content and acidity. It infuses more richness into baked goods than milk and buttermilk alike, causing a delectably soft final product. Pros warn against using nonfat sour cream in cake recipes, as it can turn baked goods dense and tough. (That said, using butter and a dairy ingredient that's lower in fat, like milk, is sometimes better for achieving a fluffy texture in items like pancakes or cornbread.)
As for sour cream's acidity, it breaks down the long protein molecules in the flour's gluten, making cakes more tender. Furthermore, many baked goods that call for this ingredient also use baking soda for leavening, which can achieve greater fluffiness. The baking soda is triggered by the sour cream's acidity, producing carbon dioxide. This lifts treats, like cakes and muffins, to greater heights and amplifies their softness in one fell swoop.
What ingredients to use to make cake softer
If you're tackling a retro Bundt cake recipe at home, you'll want at least one of these ingredients at your disposal. Sour cream is preferred by bakers for its thick, luscious consistency. It infuses batter with moisture but doesn't turn it runny like a liquid, all but guaranteeing cloud-like results.
Buttermilk is similar to sour cream in that they're both tangy and fermented with lactic acid bacteria. Its acidity makes it a go-to for bakers seeking light, tender treats, plus it can enhance the flavor of whatever you're making. The same goes for yogurt, but its thicker body is more similar to sour cream, so it's a closer substitute. Like sour cream, a full-fat variety — whether it be Greek or plain — will produce a richer mouthfeel and flavor, but low-fat or fat-free yogurt will do in a pinch, since they're still moist and acidic.
Cream cheese, which is present in every Nothing Bundt Cake dessert, delivers sour cream-like tang and richness, thanks to its acidity and fat content. However, it's less moist than sour cream and will give you a denser texture in the case of cake. For our copycat Nothing Bundt Cake recipe, mayonnaise plays this crucial role. It's basically just emulsified egg and oil. When you whisk it into batter, the egg spreads the fat across the flour, evenly coating the dry particles for a softer cake.