The Baking Ingredient That Keeps Nothing Bundt Cakes So Soft

With more than 600 locations across 45 U.S. states and Canada, Nothing Bundt Cakes is more well-known than ever. The bakery chain has specialized in making mouthwateringly moist Bundt cakes of all sizes for nearly 30 years. In case you've ever wondered about the secret to the confections' signature texture, we have the answer: sour cream.

A deep-dive into the brand's ingredient information reveals that nearly every Bundt cake contains sour cream, save for two gluten-free flavors and two seasonal varieties. This is a popular baking ingredient due to its high fat content and acidity. It infuses more richness into baked goods than milk and buttermilk alike, causing a delectably soft final product. Pros warn against using nonfat sour cream in cake recipes, as it can turn baked goods dense and tough. (That said, using butter and a dairy ingredient that's lower in fat, like milk, is sometimes better for achieving a fluffy texture in items like pancakes or cornbread.)

As for sour cream's acidity, it breaks down the long protein molecules in the flour's gluten, making cakes more tender. Furthermore, many baked goods that call for this ingredient also use baking soda for leavening, which can achieve greater fluffiness. The baking soda is triggered by the sour cream's acidity, producing carbon dioxide. This lifts treats, like cakes and muffins, to greater heights and amplifies their softness in one fell swoop.